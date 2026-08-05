Today’s Daily Brief covers primary election victories for MAHA Institute endorsed candidates in Kansas and Michigan, new ACF guidance and state encouragement for Fostering the Future Accounts, an ASPE white paper reframing health economics around productivity and health outcomes, a Medicaid fraud enforcement update in Pennsylvania from CMS, and a major CMS toolkit launching enhanced oversight of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) autism services.

Election Victories

MAHA Institute congratulates the following endorsed candidates on their primary election win on Tuesday.

Marci Laffen in Kansas House District 12.

James DeSana in Michigan House District 29.

Jamie Thompson in Michigan House District 28.

Alex Adams, Assistant Secretary for Family Support at ACF, authored an op-ed for The Imprint, headlined “Every Foster Youth Deserves a Financial Head Start.” In the piece, Adams argued that Fostering the Future Accounts, federally backed, tax-advantaged savings vehicles launched under First Lady Melania Trump’s leadership, gave states a powerful new tool to help foster youth build long-term assets for education, housing, and careers. He urged every state to open accounts for all eligible youth by December 2027 by acting immediately to capture private contributions, fully using federal technical assistance, and exploring additional resources to grow the accounts while involving young people and providing financial education.

In an new ASPE white paper, HHS Chief Economist Casey B. Mulligan argues that health is distinct from healthcare and health insurance, and that the true endpoint is better health produced by patients, families, clinicians, firms, care organizations, and competitive discovery. He contends that health policy should be judged by whether it expands productive capacity, raises the productivity of patients and clinicians, permits entry and experimentation, and improves decentralized information and price signals, rather than focusing solely on who pays.

Dr. Oz Gives Fraud Update on Pennsylvania

According to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, “Medicaid fraud in Pennsylvania is costing taxpayers for care that was never delivered. Worse, it’s costing patients their health — and their trust in a system built on high-trust.”

He added, “Pennsylvania ranks 5th nationally in average monthly payment, both per beneficiary and per provider. Over 96% of personal care claims here cite ‘illness unspecified.’ Average payment per beneficiary topped $51,000.” Dr. Oz stated that this data is “concerning.”

CMS released a new State Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Toolkit to help states ensure children with autism receive individualized, evidence-based care while combating fraud, waste, and inappropriate treatment. CMS data shows ABA spending in Medicaid and CHIP surged 421% between 2021 and 2025, far outpacing the 67% growth in the number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder receiving services.

According to an official press release, “The ABA toolkit provides states with useful information and suggested practices across key policy and operational areas, including:

Helping ensure children receive ABA services that are medically necessary, individualized, and appropriate for their clinical needs.

Helping states support treatment intensity that reflects each child’s clinical needs rather than standardized service models.

Protecting families by helping states ensure ABA providers are qualified and properly supervised.

Promoting responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars by discouraging unnecessary or inappropriate services.

Helping to ensure states’ ability to identify fraud, waste, and abuse, and other improper billing practices.

Helping states continue providing medically necessary autism services to eligible children through Medicaid.”

The statement further reads, “This toolkit is not a restriction on autism services. It does not establish new federal requirements; reduce Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment (EPSDT) obligations; endorse any single treatment approach to ABA; or direct states to limit access to medically necessary care. Rather, it gives states practical tools to help ensure that every child receiving ABA services gets individualized, evidence-based care that is free from fraud and financial manipulation and is delivered by qualified providers.”

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “We are helping states shut down fraud schemes that exploit children with autism and misuse funds from American taxpayers/ This toolkit gives states practical tools that may be used to identify bad actors, protect families, and hold providers accountable. President Trump has made protecting both vulnerable children and taxpayer dollars a top priority, and we are delivering on that commitment.”