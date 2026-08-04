Today’s Daily Brief covers new candidate endorsements in Wyoming, HRSA-funded health centers setting a patient care record, ACF demanding financial accountability from migrant legal contractors, and HHS launching public engagement for the National Alzheimer’s Plan update.

Wyoming Endorsements

Jeremy Haroldson

We are pleased to endorse Jeremy Haroldson for Wyoming House District 4.



A principled constitutionalist, skilled tradesman, and dedicated community pastor, Representative Haroldson serves as Speaker Pro Tempore of the Wyoming House, bringing a grounded, real-world perspective to state leadership.



Representative Haroldson is an unflinching critic of childhood overmedicalization, speaking candidly from personal experience about how lifestyle, nutrition, and exercise can replace pharmaceutical dependence. He understands how modern systems turn children into "lab rats" through multi-drug chemical cocktails and is equally determined to confront environmental hazards, having witnessed firsthand the collapse of local bee colonies due to toxic pesticide overuse.

Rachel Williams

We are pleased to endorse Rachel Williams for Wyoming Secretary of State.

In Wyoming, where the Secretary of State serves as the second-highest executive official, Rachel Williams recognizes a critical opportunity to anchor the MAHA platform in Cheyenne.

Williams is an unyielding challenger of institutional secrecy who has already proven her ability to defeat powerful corporate lobbies, playing a key role in blocking pesticide immunity shields to safeguard Wyoming’s land and consumers.



Her perspective on healthcare is defined by a deep concern over chronic childhood conditions and the worrying, widespread prescription of psychotropic drugs.

HHS marked National Health Center Week by announcing that HRSA-funded health centers delivered care to more than 32.7 million patients in 2025. This was an increase of over 350,000 from the prior year and the highest total in the program’s 61-year history.

According to an HHS press release, these centers operate at more than 16,000 sites nationwide, serving 1 in 8 children, 1 in 5 rural residents, and 1 in 15 adults aged 65 and older, with the largest growth occurring in rural communities (+308,000 patients).Officials highlighted major gains in chronic disease prevention and management, including hundreds of thousands more patients receiving BMI screening, achieving controlled diabetes or hypertension, and accessing cancer screenings, behavioral health, dental, and substance use services. HRSA also announced over $125 million for expanded nutrition services and recognized more than 1,200 centers with quality badges.

Secretary Kennedy commented, “America’s health centers are proving that prevention works. They’re helping deliver President Trump’s vision to Make America Healthy Again by preventing chronic disease before it starts, expanding access to high-quality primary care, and putting patients — not bureaucracy — at the center of our health system. This record shows that when we invest in prevention and address the root causes of disease, we build a healthier, stronger America.”

ACF Demands Accountability from Legal Contractor Amid High Rates of Unrepresented Migrant Children

In a new statement, ACF noted that unaccompanied children whose parents entered the US illegally, need legal representation at immigration hearings.

According to ACF, ORR has fully funded these services at roughly $20 million per month, yet about 60% of children still appear in court without an attorney. The agency requested detailed data from contractor Acacia on which children received which services; Acacia failed to provide the documentation. ACF emphasizes that taxpayer-funded government contracts require proof of services rendered and that basic accountability is a minimum standard.

According to an official notice, “HHS is seeking public input to inform a comprehensive update to the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease. Share your perspectives on AD/ADRD research, prevention, early detection, diagnosis, care, services, supports, and coordination. Comments are due August 15, 2026.”