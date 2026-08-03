Today’s Daily Brief covers HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s interview on CNN addressing gain-of-function research, press dishonesty, censorship, Constitutional freedoms, and vaccine risk profiles, along with a formal HHS statement clarifying upcoming regulatory updates to the federal Head Start program, and a statement from Secretary Kennedy hitting back at false claims regarding the Gardasil settlement.

Secretary Kennedy Defends Constitution in CNN Interview

Secretary Kennedy was interviewed by CNN’s Dana Bash in a wide ranging and at times contentious interview. The following are key excerpts:

Gain-of-Function Research

DANA BASH: “You want to end this gain-of-function research. Some scientists say, isn’t it better just to put better guardrails around it?”



SECRETARY KENNEDY: “People have been trying to put guardrails around it for generations, and it hasn’t worked. And clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic and many other global pandemics that we have, have come from gain-of-function research. The RSV epidemic that we have, that is the biggest killer of kids in this country today came from these kind of experiments. The Lyme disease almost certainly came from this kind of research. And the scientists, who you say are ‘experts,’ are making the argument that this is necessary for pandemic response, cannot point to one instance in history where research that came out of this kind of experimentation has actually provided us something beneficial.”

Media Bias/Censorship

Secretary Kennedy (to Bash): “You were part of the problem. ... There was absolute press malpractice [during COVID]. Your job is a fierce skepticism toward authority, and you weren’t doing that. You were beating up on people who were dissenting.”

The Abrogation of The Constitution During Covid Era

SECRETARY KENNEDY: “We need to protect our constitutional rights. That is the primary obligation in our country.”



BASH: “What does that mean?”



SECRETARY KENNEDY: “Well, during COVID, we completely dismantled our constitutional rights. We began censoring people in violation of the First Amendment.”



BASH: “You’re saying what not to do, I’m asking what to do.”



SECRETARY KENNEDY: “Well, that’s something to do. That is the number one priority: we protect the Constitution.”



BASH: “Forgive me, but you’re talking about rights and I’m asking about a potential public health crisis that is coming. But I do want to… let’s…”



SECRETARY KENNEDY: “And one of the mistakes we made last time was suppressing those rights. So people weren’t being heard. Doctors who were saying, ‘You’re doing it wrong,’ were being marginalized and vilified.”



BASH: “Again, I really want to move on…”



SECRETARY KENNEDY: “Yeah, of course you want to move on because you were part of the problem!”



BASH: “No! I wasn’t part of the problem!”



SECRETARY KENNEDY: “There was absolute press malpractice. Your job is to have a fierce skepticism toward authority, and you weren’t doing that. You were beating up on people who were dissenting!”

Autism and Vaccines

SECRETARY KENNEDY: “None of the eight vaccines that are administered during the first six months of life have ever been studied for a relationship to autism."

Public Health Failures Under Fauci

SECRETARY KENNEDY: “All you know how to do is repeat what people tell you and say, ‘Trust the experts.’ That’s what you did during COVID. Now we know that Anthony Fauci—’the expert’—was lying about everything.”

…”President Trump wanted to end the COVID lockdowns. In his diaries, Fauci describes President Trump calling him and urging him to reopen the country.”

The full interview can be viewed below

HHS Defends Administration Record on “Head Start”

In an official statement, HHS rebutted a New York Times report claiming the Trump administration would deregulate and weaken Head Start. According to HHS, “Contrary to New York Times reporting, the Trump Administration is strengthening—not gutting—Head Start. Reporting based on leaked, incomplete information is misleading the public. After the Biden Administration oversaw the largest decline in Head Start slots in American history, HHS’s forthcoming proposed rule expands opportunity for children, cuts unnecessary red tape, and reinforces Head Start’s core mission. The proposed rule will be released this week. Stay tuned.”

Secretary Kennedy Clarifies Record on Merck Gardasil Settlement

Secretary Kennedy vigorously rejected claims by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Reuters, and a Washington Post editorial that he or his family benefited from a $50 million Merck settlement over Gardasil vaccine injury lawsuits. He stated that he relinquished any financial interest in the cases to the Wisner Baum law firm before taking office and that neither he nor his relatives received any money from the settlement.

The HHS Secretary also accused his critics of promoting a false narrative to protect pharmaceutical interests while he works to remove industry-influenced regulators and dismantle what he describes as corporate capture at HHS.