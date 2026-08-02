Today’s Daily Brief covers Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo addressing religious exemptions in private schools, major growth metrics reported by CMS regarding patient health data interoperability, Senator Rand Paul detailing Anthony Fauci’s dark history with gain-of-function research, and new meat and poultry producers adopting the USDA’s voluntary “Product of USA” origin labeling standard.

Florida Surgeon General Slams Schools for Refusing Religious Exemptions

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo endorsed Attorney General James Uthmeier’s letter to the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, which criticizes some Catholic schools for refusing religious exemptions to student vaccination requirements. State law (Florida Statute 1003.22) requires both public and private schools to grant such exemptions when parents object on religious grounds.

According to Dr. Ladapo, “It’s ironic that a Florida organization that should support people’s relationship with God doesn’t respect the sovereignty of those same people and their ability to define that relationship for themselves. Denial of religious exemptions is all control-based doctrine, no spirituality.”

CMS Releases Statement on Health Tech Progress

According to an official statement from CMS, “One year ago, we set out to make health data work better for patients. Today, the Health Tech Ecosystem has grown from 60 to more than 800 organizations, and 60% of Americans can now import their health records into an app of their choice. Together, we’re building a more connected, interoperable, and patient-centered healthcare system.”

The full event, which has previously been reported on in the Daily Brief, can be viewed below.

Senator Paul Discusses Fauci Hearing

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) argued that Anthony Fauci had long ignored the extreme dangers of pathogenic enhancement, often referred to as gain-of-function research.

According to Senator Paul, “In 2010, before any pandemic existed, Fauci argued in The Washington Post that even a lab leak causing a pandemic would be worth the “knowledge” gained. That is not a pandemic-era mistake. That is a philosophy he held for over a decade and used as justification for funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan starting in 2014.”

USDA Announces New Companies Joining Product of USA Initiative

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that six meat and poultry companies joined the voluntary Product of USA label initiative. The new companies are as follows:

Creekstone Farms (KS)



Caviness Beef Packers



CS Beef Packers (TX)



Greener Pastures (TX)



Lone Star Beef Processors (TX)



Claxton Poultry (GA)

In order to qualify for the Product of USA label, the product must be born, raised, harvested, and processed in the United States.