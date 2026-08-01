Today’s Daily Brief covers Michigan candidate endorsements, SAMHSA awarding $73.2 million in behavioral health and crisis prevention grants, HHS OCR Director Paula Stannard’s op-ed outlining structural protections for religious conscience, and a legislative call to recognize NBA star who defended medical freedom.

Michigan Endorsements

We are pleased to announce our endorsement of Representative Jamie Thompson for Michigan House District 28.

Representative Thompson is a fearless champion for restoring true informed consent and dismantling pediatric over-medicalization. Drawing from her observations as both a health professional and a parent, Jamie has called out the transformation of public education from foundational learning into medicalized hubs.

She strongly opposes in-school clinics and “Social and Emotional Learning” (SEL) frameworks that bypass parental authority, pathologize normal childhood behavior, and fuel the school-to-prison pipeline.

We are pleased to announce our endorsement of Representative James DeSana for Michigan House District 29.

A family farmer, business owner, and former collegiate baseball coach, Representative DeSana is the force behind a flagship medical freedom bill that will restore informed consent to all Michiganders.



From introducing legislation to ban synthetic lab-grown meat and restrict toxic food dyes to co-sponsoring cottage food expansions, DeSana is fearlessly confronting the industrial-dietary complex that fuels chronic disease.

SAMHSA awarded $73.2 million in grants to expand children’s mental health services, strengthen suicide prevention efforts, and support assisted outpatient treatment for adults with serious mental illness.

The funding includes $44.3 million for the Children’s Mental Health Initiative to provide comprehensive community services for children, youth, and young adults up to age 21 with serious emotional disturbances; $17.6 million to implement the Zero Suicide framework in healthcare systems for adults at risk; and $11.2 million for Assisted Outpatient Treatment programs, aligned with a presidential executive order on addressing crime and disorder. Officials emphasized the need for evidence-based, accountable approaches to improve access to care, promote recovery, and prevent crises. Help is available via the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “This pledge is more than a promise. It’s a commitment from leaders across the country to build trusted standards, elevate best practices, and help lead the Great American Recovery toward measurable results.”

The HHS Secretary added, “We’re understanding more and more the links between mental health disorders and physical disorders, and the link between gut health and mental health illness…We have to start treating this as a single area.”

Paula M. Stannard, Director of the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at HHS, authored an op-ed published in the Washington Reporter. According to Stannard, HHS reorganized OCR into a program-based structure that restored dedicated Conscience and Religious Freedom and Civil Rights Divisions (alongside the Health Information Privacy, Data, and Cybersecurity Division).

The Conscience and Religious Freedom Division, originally created in 2018 under the Trump administration and eliminated in 2023, was revived under President Trump and Secretary Kennedy to prioritize enforcement of federal conscience and religious freedom laws. Stannard cited examples such as ultrasound technicians facing potential termination for religious objections to abortion-related procedures and nurses seeking accommodations related to sex-rejecting treatments.

She stressed that the realignment enhanced subject-matter expertise, accountability, and proactive enforcement of civil rights statutes exactly as Congress wrote them, without reducing staff or funding, while continuing rigorous protection of health information privacy under HIPAA.

Rep. Luna Calls for NBA Star to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) called on President Trump to award Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Kyrie Irving the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his defense of medical freedom during the Covid era. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Irving was suspended for standing up to a Covid mRNA vaccine mandate while he played for the Brooklyn Nets.