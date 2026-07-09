Today’s Daily Brief covers the launch of the new “Make Hospital Food Healthier” Pledge, a major White House anti-fraud task force crackdown tracking billions in suspicious Medicare and Covid relief claims, an endorsement from Stand for Health Freedom for the proposed ‘People Over Poison Act,’ and reports from journalist Paul D. Thacker on safety protocol concerns regarding gain-of-function research at Rocky Mountain Labs.

Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Oz officially launched the Make Hospital Food Healthier Pledge. Hospitals throughout the country were invited to sign the pledge to serve healthy food to patients.

According to Secretary Kennedy,

“Hospitals should heal people—and that includes the food they serve. Patients deserve meals made with real, nutritious ingredients that help them recover, not highly processed foods that fuel chronic disease. That’s why Dr. Oz and I are launching the Make Hospital Food Healthier Pledge. Today, we’re calling on hospitals across America to join us and commit to serving REAL, nutritious food to every patient. Together, we can transform hospital nutrition, improve patient care, and Make America Healthy Again.”

An official statement form HHS reads,

“The U.S. spends approximately $5 trillion each year on health care, with 90% of those costs driven by chronic disease. Hospitals do more than treat illness—they influence recovery, support long-term health, and help patients manage chronic conditions. The Make Hospital Food Healthier Pledge challenges hospitals to put nutrition at the center of care. By reviewing and aligning food service practices with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, hospitals can improve patient outcomes, reduce complications, and promote healthier communities long after patients leave their care.”

Vice President Vance announced further measures to crack down on healthcare fraud in his capacity as the chair of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

According to the Vice President, the task force has identified a 7,100% surge in Medicare claims for tissue and organ transplants (allografts), rising from $200 million in 2019 to $14.4 billion in 2025. This includes thousands of suspicious claims totaling hundreds of millions, and the task force has denied 96% of potentially fraudulent ones since March, blocking nearly $220 million in questionable skin substitute payments alone. The crackdown also includes suspending or revoking billing privileges for hundreds of Durable Medical Equipment suppliers, aiming to protect taxpayers and patients from widespread fraud.

Later, the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Kelly Loeffler, stated, “In addition to the enforcement actions announced by Vice President Vance today in Wisconsin, SBA is also suspending 7,800 Wisconsin borrowers tied to $375 million in suspected pandemic fraud. In total, we have now suspended over 150,000 PPP and EIDL borrowers tied to over $10 billion in potential fraud — and we’re just getting started thanks to the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.”

The non-profit group Stand For Health Freedom announced their endorsement of the proposed People Over Poison Act. According to the group, “Days after the Supreme Court handed Bayer-Monsanto total immunity to mass poison Americans with glyphosate, Reps. Thomas Massie and Chellie Pingree introduced the People Over Poison Act. This bill would overrule the Supreme Court’s decision and restore your right to sue pesticide companies in state courts for failing to warn about the risks of pesticides.”

According to journalist Paul D. Thacker, growing scrutiny and a high-stakes standoff have intensified around the NIH’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories over its gain-of-function research on dangerous pathogens. Thacker asserts that current safety protocols are fundamentally flawed.

Secretary Kennedy offered the following update and advise on tick-borne diseases: