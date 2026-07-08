Today’s Daily Brief covers HHS defending its decision to defund a Washington State program over concerns about sexualized content aimed at minors, an update from Education Secretary Linda McMahon on a new ED-HHS partnership supporting disabled children, an announcement from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins regarding a $760,000 SNAP fraud takedown involving illegal aliens, and an HHS statement praising President Trump’s price negotiation with Walmart to make ground beef more affordable.

HHS Defends Defunding Washington State Program Sexualizing Children

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) made the following statement, which the HHS labeled as false: “RFK Jr.’s HHS is terminating millions in teen pregnancy prevention grants – including a $5 million grant that was awarded to the King County Department of Public Health.”

HHS hit back with the following clarifying statement: “That King County program asked 12-year-olds to consider the question: ‘How can I help my partner enjoy sex more?’ We’re not funding that, Congresswoman.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon Discusses HHS Partnership to Help Disabled Children

According to Education Secretary McMahon, “ED and HHS partnership is intended to improve programs for individuals with disabilities and maximize the coordination of federal resources to better serve infants, toddlers, children, youth, and students with disabilities and their families.”

USDA Secretary Highlights SNAP Fraud Takedown Involving Illegal Aliens

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced that two illegal alien brothers have pleaded guilty to a $760,000 multi-state SNAP fraud scheme.

The brothers allegedly used stolen EBT card data to create counterfeit cards and drain benefits across states, diverting funds intended for needy Americans. Working with the Justice Department, the USDA is holding fraudsters accountable to protect taxpayer dollars and restore program integrity, encouraging public reports of suspected nutrition fraud.

HHS Supports President Trump’s Ground Beef Price Plan

Following negotiations with Walmart, President Trump announced that the company will slash the price of ground beef by 15%.

HHS commented on this in the following way: “Ground beef is a nutritional powerhouse, supplying the body with complete proteins, healthy fats, and a broad range of bioavailable vitamins and minerals. Today, it just got more affordable. Thank you, President Trump, for fighting to expand Americans’ access to REAL food.”