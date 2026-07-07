Today’s Daily Brief covers a massive $281 million SAMHSA grant announcement to support addiction and recovery efforts, a milestone update from Dr. Mehmet Oz on the official launch of tax-advantaged "Trump Accounts" for children, federal initiatives to expand affordable access to Medicare weight loss medications, Senator Ron Johnson's accusation of scientific censorship regarding a deleted vaccine study, and his subsequent demand for answers from the journal's publisher.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced more than $281 million in funding opportunities across 15 grant programs to support President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative.

These investments aim to expand access to substance use disorder treatment, overdose prevention, mental health and suicide prevention services, trauma-informed care, integrated behavioral and physical health, recovery supports, first responder training, and workforce development.

Major allocations include $68.2 million for medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, $55.7 million for school-based mental health programs (Project AWARE), $40.6 million for child trauma services, and $34.7 million for first responder overdose reversal training, among others. Officials emphasized a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to save lives, strengthen communities, and promote long-term recovery.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that children’s Trump Accounts are live. Trump Accounts are a new type of tax-advantaged custodial investment account (similar to an IRA) created for children under 18 under the 2025 reconciliation law.

Eligible American children can receive a one-time $1,000 government contribution (for those born 2025–2028), with families, employers, or others able to add up to $5,000 per year; the funds are invested primarily in low-cost U.S. stock index funds and become accessible when the child turns 18.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz commented on the Trump Administration’s push to expand access for Medicare beneficiaries to affordable GLP-1 medications for obesity, diabetes, and related chronic conditions.

According to Dr. Oz, “The number one buy-by-volume medication that’s being sold right now is GLP-1 medications. These are drugs that, as the President sometimes calls them, the ‘fat shots.’ They are designed to help people lose weight, but more important than just the weight loss is to make sure that the side effects of extra weight are addressed, which is hypertension, diabetes, fatty liver, kidney issues, a whole slew of other problems that accrue if you don’t have the right weight.”

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brian Christine, M.D., made similar comments during a Newsmax interview.

Senator Johnson Accuses Medical Journal of Censorship Over Vaccine Article

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) accused the editors of Toxicology Reports of censorship following their deletion of an article which discovered a link between childhood vaccines and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

According to Senator Johnson,

“Removal, as opposed to retraction, is the most extreme action a scientific journal takes against a published study.



Five years after publishing a peer-reviewed article examining a potential connection between SIDS and vaccines, Toxicology Reports removed it.



I've asked the journal and its owner, Elsevier, to explain why they committed this extreme act of censorship.”

The Wisconsin Senator published his full letter to the editor-in-chief of the publication and CEO of the company which owns the journal.

The letter is reproduced in full below:

“Dear Ms. Bayazit and Dr. Lash:

On April 9, 2026, the editorial board of Toxicology Reports removed from its website a 2021 article by Neil Z. Miller, entitled, ‘Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990-2019 and review of the medical literature.’ According to the removal notice, the decision was a result of ‘serious methodological flaws’ discovered in the article.

This decision was reportedly driven by anonymous comments made on a post-publication discussion board called PubPeer. The decision to remove this peer-reviewed article five years after the article was first published raises questions about the integrity of the scientific review process at the journal. I, therefore, request the production of documents pertaining to the article’s removal.

On June 24, 2021, following peer review, Toxicology Reports posted Miller’s article online. The article analyzed cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (‘SIDS’) in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (‘VAERS’) and gave a comprehensive review of the medical literature. According to the article, the analysis ‘found that a substantial proportion of infant deaths and SIDS cases occurred’ shortly after vaccination. The paper noted, ‘[w]hile the findings . . . are not proof of an association between infant vaccines and infant deaths, they are highly suggestive of a causal relationship.’ Miller concluded in his article that ‘[a]dditional investigation is warranted.’

In November 2021, only a few months after its initial publication, two comments to the article were posted by an anonymous user on PubPeer, a popular post-publication discussion board. The comments provided links and screenshots to a Twitter thread by a user named ‘Rosewind.’

According to a May 26, 2026 article, ‘Magdalen R. Wind-Mozley, a former forensic scientist and vaccine advocate based in Newbury, England, condemned the analysis on X [under the username “Rosewind”] and contacted the journal in 2022 to call for [Miller’s article’s] retraction[.]’ It appears that there were no other comments posted on PubPeer prior to Toxicology Reports issuance of its removal notice.

According to reports, on December 18, 2025, four years after the comments were posted on PubPeer, Miller received an email from Toxicology Reports’ Editor-in-Chief, Lawrence Lash, raising ‘[c]oncerns from multiple parties’ regarding ‘potential research errors and misleading statements about vaccine efficacy’ contained in the article. Lash included a link to PubPeer and the Twitter thread and requested a response from Miller. Lash stated he would discuss Miller’s response with the ‘parties’ who had raised concerns about the article. Miller reportedly sent his responses to representatives of both Toxicology Reports and Elsevier, the owner of Toxicology Reports, though it is unclear when he submitted them.

According to an April 9, 2026 notice posted on Toxicology Reports’ website, Miller’s article was removed from the journal ‘at the request of the Editor-in-Chief.’ Regarding Miller’s analysis, the removal notice stated, in part, that ‘serious methodological flaws were identified in the use of VAERS data to infer a correlation between vaccination and sudden infant death syndrome[.]’ This given explanation for the removal, however, failed to acknowledge Miller’s own recognition of similar limitations in his article, where he noted that the data merely suggested a causal relationship warranting further investigation.

The removal of Miller’s article is not the first time anonymous comments on PubPeer have had an undue influence on scientific research. Just earlier this month, I held a hearing titled, ‘Plausible Mechanisms of COVID-19 Injections Causing Cancer and Attacks on Scientific Publications and Research.’ At this hearing, panelists, including Wafik El-Deiry, the director of Brown University’s Cancer Center, discussed the negative impact PubPeer has had on their careers, their research, and their ability to receive grant funding for further research.

I echo concerns raised by Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in his June 11, 2026 letter to Lash regarding the removal of Miller’s article. As Secretary Kennedy wrote, ‘[t]he public deserves to know how and if the scientific publishing industry is taking its duty to ensure research integrity seriously and ethically.’ For too long the suffering of the vaccine injured has gone completely ignored by the legacy media and the scientific community.

On July 15, 2025, I held a hearing entitled, ‘Voices of the Vaccine Injured,’ where a number of individuals who suffered serious injuries and, in some instances, the death of a loved one following administration of various vaccines, courageously offered their testimony. During that hearing, I played a video where one grieving mother stated that at support group meetings for parents who had lost a child to SIDS:

“Every parent, every single parent there, would bring up vaccines and ask. Every story had vaccines involved. A lot of them, a child died the next day. That vaccines—high-pitched scream, projectile vomit, whatever, until they died within less than 24 hours. So we were all asking our SIDS support group leader, you know, is there a connection? Just seems like all of us feel like vaccines are involved.”

We owe it to this mother and all parents that have lost a child to SIDS to encourage and promote—instead of discourage and remove—medical research into the potential connection between vaccines and pediatric deaths. In order to better understand Elsevier’s and Toxicology Reports’ decision to remove Miller’s June 24, 2021 article from publication, please provide the following information:

All records referring or relating to the decision to remove the article, ‘Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature,’ from publication, including but not limited to: a. All peer reviews conducted on the article; b. Any concerns regarding the article brought to the attention of Toxicology Reports editorial board since its publication; c. All communications with Magdalen Wind-Mozley; d. All communications with Neil Z. Miller; e. All communications relating to the decision to remove the article; and f. All communications referring or relating to the article and PubPeer.

All communications referring or relating to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s June 11, 2026 letter, including but not limited to any response to the June 11, 2026 letter.’

Please produce this information as soon as possible, but no later than July 14, 2026. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Ron Johnson

Chairman”