Today’s Daily Brief covers an HHS statement celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Working Families Tax Cut Plan, a commemorative video from ARPA-H chronicling 250 years of historic American scientific achievements, insights from Jeffrey Tucker on pandemic-era agency deception, and an update on the NIH-funded AI-READI program's progress in type 2 diabetes research.

Anniversary of Working Families Tax Cut

In an official statement, HHS said the following about the impact of the Working Families Tax Cut Plan: “One year ago, President Trump delivered on his promise and signed the Working Families Tax Cut Plan into law. Since then, we’ve expanded support for rural health with a $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Fund, increased Medicare payments to physicians, improved access to zero-deductible telehealth and Health Savings Accounts, and protected rural nursing homes from burdensome staffing mandates. Thank you, President Trump, for putting patients, providers, and working families first to Make America Healthy Again.”

In a separate statement, HHS announced, “ The Working Families Tax Cut placed a 10-year moratorium on the Biden-era nursing home staffing mandate, protecting rural nursing homes from burdensome federal requirements. HHS subsequently repealed the rule.”

250 Years of Science

To celebrate the nation’s 250th year of Independence, ARPA-H released a video chronicling historic scientific achievements.

Jeffrey Tucker Explains Pandemic Agency Deception

In a recent interview, Brownstone Institute founder and president Jeffrey Tucker explained that during the Covid era, multiple elements of the government’s “emergency response” were handled by newly created, rather than traditional agencies.

According to an NIH statement, “38 million Americans live with type 2 diabetes — and we still don’t fully understand how people can return to health. The AI-READI program is working to change that. 4,000 participants enrolled, ahead of schedule”

AI-READI (Artificial Intelligence Ready and Exploratory Atlas for Diabetes Insights) is an NIH-funded data generation project within the Bridge2AI program. It aims to create and openly share a large, high-quality, AI-ready dataset focused on type 2 diabetes.