Today’s Daily Brief covers an Independence Day message from Secretary Kennedy urging Americans to "Take Back Your Health" as the nation celebrates 250 years of Independence, a commemorative July 4th address from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins at the National Archives, and Senator Rand Paul's legislative push for the Royalty Transparency Act to expose financial ties between federal public health officials and Big Pharma.

HHS Officials Celebrate 250 Years of Independence

Secretary Kennedy said the following during celebrations of the 250th anniversary of Independence: “As America celebrates 250 years of independence, the Trump Administration is working to restore one of our most fundamental freedoms: the freedom that comes with being healthy. This Independence Day, Take Back Your Health. Eat Real Food. Get Active. Join us in building a stronger, healthier nation. Together, let’s Make America Healthy Again.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz shared the following:

USDA Celebrates Independence Day

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins issued the following statement on Independence Day,

“250 years ago today, our Founding Fathers changed the course of history.



After days of intense debate, they adopted the Declaration of Independence. A document that proclaimed to the world that our rights are endowed by our Creator, not granted by government, and boldly pledged the Founders' lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to the cause of liberty.



Today, celebrating America's 250th birthday at the National Archives, where that extraordinary document is preserved, was a powerful reminder that we are the inheritors of their legacy.



Their courage. Their faith. Their sacrifice. Their unwavering belief that freedom is worth defending — worth sacrificing for, and even dying for.



The Declaration is more than a founding document, it is a timeless affirmation that liberty rests on eternal truths. That Spirit of 1776 has carried America through every challenge for the last 250 years, and it continues to guide us today.”

Senator Paul Rallies Support For Royalty Transparency Act

According to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), “Trust in public health did not collapse for no reason. It collapsed because officials like Dr. Fauci were making decisions about your life while hiding financial ties to the companies that profited from those decisions. My Royalty Transparency Act is simple: if you work for the federal government and are collecting royalties from Big Pharma, the public deserves to know. Conflicts of interest don’t disappear because you refuse to report them.”

The Royalty Transparency Act would require federal employees and advisory committee members to publicly disclose royalties received from inventions developed during government service, closing a current reporting loophole. NIH records confirm scientists including Anthony Fauci received royalty payments over years for licensed inventions