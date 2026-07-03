Today’s Daily Brief covers an HHS statement highlighting tax cut and agricultural achievements under the Working Families Tax Cut legislation, a podcast discussion between Secretary Kennedy and farmer Rick Clark on regenerative farming, an upcoming NIH workshop focused on alternative research methods for brain aging, a new USDA-SBA partnership to protect rural businesses from regulatory lawfare, and a message from President Trump declaring National Scallops Day to celebrate the reopening of East Coast fishing grounds

HHS Posts Working Families Tax Cut Achievements

In an official statement, HHS described the following achievements related to the Working Families Tax Cut:

“—$50 billion in funding for the Rural Health Transformation Fund.



—Expands crop insurance and improves risk management tools. —Boosts market access by reducing trade barriers to help American farmers compete globally. — Supports family farms by raising the death tax exemption—protecting two million family farms from punitive double taxation.”

Kennedy & Clark Discuss Regenerative Farming Benefits

On the latest episode of the Secretary Kennedy podcast, the HHS Secretary interviewed regenerative farmer Rick Clark about the multiple benefits to both consumers and farmers that derive from regenerative agricultural practices.

NIH announced a virtual workshop by its National Institute on Aging on Novel Alternative Methods (NAMs) for brain aging and Alzheimer’s disease/related dementias (AD/ADRD) research. The event will be held on September 10–11, 2026. According to an official announcement, “At NIH, we’re committed to advancing biomedical research through innovative, human-relevant approaches that can accelerate discovery and improve our understanding of disease.”

USDA and SBA Partner to Shield Farmers from Regulatory Lawfare Through New MOU

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a new MOU between USDA and SBA to jointly handle cases from the recently established Lawfare Portal, accelerating protections for farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses against weaponized regulations and targeted enforcement. The USDA Lawfare Portal, launched in April 2025, has received over 600 submissions from producers in 47 states detailing claims of unfair government actions, with every case reviewed as part of the Farmer and Rancher Freedom Framework.

President Declares National Scallops Day

In a message aimed at the fishing industry, President Trump wrote,