Today’s Daily Brief covers an upcoming NIH public session on its Unified Funding Strategy, HHS Secretary Kennedy’s launch of The Real Food Show cooking series, the HHS Office on Women’s Health announcing Phase 2 human trafficking prevention awardees, epidemiological analysis of a major Fauci failure, and a hospice update from CMS.

NIH announced that on Friday, August 14, 2026 at 10 a.m. ET, agency leadership will hold a public discussion clarifying the agency’s Unified Funding Strategy.

The session will cover its rationale, goals, and implementation across Institutes and Centers; address common misconceptions; and strengthen communication with the research community. The approach prioritizes full peer review feedback alongside scientific opportunity, program and geographic balance, workforce needs, and institutional priorities. It will also emphasize moving away from strict paylines to enable more flexible, transparent funding decisions.

Secretary Kennedy announced the launch of The Real Food Show, a new cooking series aimed at helping Americans prepare healthy, affordable meals with everyday whole-food/”real food” ingredients. The show will focus on the updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The announcement was made at the opening of a new dining facility at Fort Drum. According to the HHS Secretary, “The simple act of preparing and sharing a meal has always brought families and communities together. I am grateful to President Trump for his courage and leadership in making the health of the American people a national priority. The Real Food Show reminds Americans that healthy eating starts at home—and that cooking with real food can be simple, affordable, and within reach for every family. By bringing people back to the kitchen table, we can strengthen our families, improve our health, build healthy habits that last for generations to come, and Make America Healthy Again.”

The first episode features Secretary Kennedy alongside Chef Andrew Gruel.

The HHS Office on Women’s Health announced the Phase 2 winners of its Innovation Challenge to Prevent Human Trafficking Among Women and Girls on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Winning initiatives include hospital-based detection tools, real-time shelter databases, rural youth mentorship, multi-agency advocacy models, anonymous hotel booking platforms, hospitality training curricula, and regional navigator networks.

Epidemiologist Slams Fauci on Ivermectin

Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher criticized Anthony Fauci for his previously stated views on the drug Ivermectin. According to Hulscher,

“Fauci FRAUDULENTLY claimed ivermectin didn’t work so the government could inject the entire population with emergency-use-authorized gene therapies.



106 studies involving 200,000+ patients show ivermectin:



REDUCED mortality by 47%

REDUCED hospitalization by 34%

REDUCED cases by 79%

INCREASED viral clearance by 44%

IMPROVED recovery by 39%.”

CMS Update on Hospices

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz offered the following update on securing hospices from fraudsters exploiting the elderly,