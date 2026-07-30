Today’s Daily Brief covers CMS finalizing its FY2027 Inpatient Psychiatric Facilities payment rule, an HHS-led pledge to elevate behavioral healthcare standards, a $600 million funding release to Gavi tied to safety and transparency commitments, former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci invoking the Fifth Amendment before Congress, and HHS Secretary Kennedy’s formal inquiry to SAGE Open Medicine.

CMS finalized its rule for Fiscal Year 2027 payments to inpatient psychiatric facilities. Rates will rise 2.3%, leading to an estimated $60 million increase in total payments. The rule also updates outlier payment thresholds, plans a future cap on high outlier payments starting in 2028 for larger facilities, removes two quality measures related to alcohol and tobacco use, and introduces a new standardized patient assessment tool.

Secretary Kennedy announced that he secured a commitment from dozens of insurers, medical societies, providers, and experts to raise standards in behavioral health care.

The pledge focuses on faster access to quality treatment for mental health and addiction, using evidence-based methods, measuring results for better accountability, providing patient-centered recovery support, and treating the whole person—including related physical health issues. The effort aligns with the administration’s broader “Great American Recovery” initiative to strengthen the nation’s system for meaningful recovery.

According to the HHS Secretary, “Americans deserve a behavioral health system that delivers results. Today, leaders across the health care system are stepping up to improve quality, expand access to evidence-based care, strengthen accountability, and help more people achieve lasting recovery. This pledge is about raising the standard of care and ensuring every patient can heal and thrive.”

HHS announced that the United States will immediately release all $600 million in Congressionally appropriated funds to Gavi for fiscal years 2025 and 2026. This follows direct engagement ordered by President Trump between HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Gavi leadership.

The funding release is conditioned on Gavi’s commitments to strengthen vaccine safety, improve transparency.

Key pledges include transitioning away from mercury-containing vaccines (such as certain meningococcal A, pentavalent DTP-Hib-HepB, pneumococcal, and hepatitis B vaccines) toward mercury-free alternatives that often cover additional disease strains; ending promotion and procurement of Covid shots for “routine immunization”; implementing operational reforms including staff downsizing in Geneva and a new partnership accountability framework; and establishing a dedicated Secretariat function to monitor vaccine science and safety. The United States also expects to resume its seat on the Gavi Board to ensure accountability and will not provide funding to the World Health Organization through Gavi.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (commonly referred to as Gavi), is an international public-private partnership focused on increasing access to vaccines, and vaccine like injections in much of Africa, and Asia.

Fauci Goes Silent Before Senators

During a highly anticipated hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci refused to answer a single question. He instead chose to invoke the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution. However, next week the Committee will vote on whether to hold Fauci in contempt.

Because former President Biden gave Fauci a preemptive pardon prior to leaving office, a legal argument has been made that Fifth Amendment rights did not apply during the hearing, because it is not possible to incriminate oneself when one has already been pardoned preemptively. Other legal experts content that Fauci had the ability to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights.

Writing in a personal capacity, Secretary Kennedy made the following comment on the Fauci hearing,

“The Real Anthony Fauci became the #1 non-fiction hardcover bestseller despite being the most censored book of the decade. Bookstores, including national chains, refused to carry it. Libraries refused to carry it. Every major newspaper declined to review it. The New York Times refused to publish a paid advertisement for the book and made it #7 on its bestseller list, even though it outsold any other book by thousands of copies.



YouTube took down videos of a book signing. Amazon shadow banned it. Twitter wouldn’t let the publisher promote it. Despite all of that, 1.4 million Americans bought the book because they were tired of the lies and they wanted their freedom back.



Then today, with hundreds of millions of Americans demanding the truth, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times at his Senate hearing. The American people waited six years for answers. Today, they got silence. But that silence told us all we needed to know.

Thank you, Senator Rand Paul, for your relentless pursuit of truth, transparency, and accountability.” Image Posted by HHS Secretary Following Hearing

Secretary Kennedy Demands Journal Explain Concern Notice on Vaccine Study

Secretary Kennedy shared a formal letter he sent to SAGE Open Medicine, seeking a detailed explanation for the journal’s decision to attach an expression of concern to the article “Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders” by Brian S. Hooker and Neil Z. Miller.

In the letter, the HHS Secretary cited COPE guidelines requiring that such notices state the reasons for concern, noted that the published notice provided none, and requested the internal analysis, any external scientific feedback, and a clear statement of the specific reasons by August 15, 2026.

In a statement informing the public about his letter, Secretary Kennedy wrote the following,