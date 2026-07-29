Today’s Daily Brief covers the Trump administration’s new policy restricting high-risk biological research, updated FDA guidance targeting generic peptide availability, statements on pediatric care and medical ethics from Assistant HHS Secretary Dr. Brian Christine, upcoming congressional testimony by Anthony Fauci, and a major mental health announcement from Florida’s Surgeon General.

The Trump administration released a document titled “United States Government Policy for Stopping High-Risk Life Sciences Research.”

The policy set out in the document will substantially restrict what it defines as “Dangerous gain-of-function (DGOF) research.” This activity is sometimes referred to by scientists as pathogenic enhancement.

A strict prohibition will be applied to the following:

“Research with a biological agent that seeks, achieves, or has a substantial risk of achieving one or more of the outcomes listed below and could result in significant negative societal consequences:

Enhancing the harmful consequences of the biological agent; Disrupting beneficial immunological response or the effectiveness of an immunization against the biological agent; Conferring to the biological agent resistance to clinically or agriculturally useful prophylactic or therapeutic interventions against that biological agent or facilitating its ability to evade detection methodologies; Increasing the stability, transmissibility, or ability to disseminate the biological agent; Altering the host range or tropism of the biological agent; Enhancing the susceptibility of a human, animal, or plant host population to the biological agent; or generating or reconstituting an eradicated or extinct biological agent.”

However, certain forms of research which, according to the document, could be classed as DGOF may be allowed if they are defined as “Research with a biological agent that could potentially result in one or more of the outcomes listed above and could result in significant negative societal consequences.”

Under the U.S. government biosecurity framework, the determination of whether a study falls into this category is made through a two-tiered evaluation process:

First, the research institution’s local oversight body, typically an Institutional Contact for Dual Use Research (ICDUR) or Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC), conducts an initial review of the research proposal. If the institution identifies that the work meets these potential high-risk outcomes, it must refer the project to the funding Federal Department or Agency such as the NIH, DoD, or CDC. A specialized federal review panel within that agency then performs a comprehensive risk-benefit assessment to determine whether the research carries acceptable risks, requires specific mitigation plans, or must be prohibited.

Commenting on the new policy, Secretary Kennedy said, “The federal government has a duty to protect the American people—not fund research that could put them at risk. Today, we are ending federal support for dangerous gain-of-function research and replacing weak oversight with clear, enforceable safeguards. This policy delivers on President Trump’s commitment to put safety first while ensuring America remains the global leader in ethical, responsible, and lifesaving biomedical research.”

In a sperate statement, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said,

“The new U.S. Government-wide policy represents a paradigm shift in federal oversight by adopting a comprehensive, risk-based framework supported by strong enforcement, accountability, and transparency measures. In addition to the ban on federal support for dangerous gain-of-function research, the policy introduces enhanced review and reporting requirements for all life sciences research, including independent, top-down assessments for projects that may increase the harmful consequences of biological agents. The policy also strengthens global safeguards by instituting new international restrictions, including banning life sciences research involving certain countries or entities and prohibiting high-risk work in countries lacking adequate oversight. All researchers and institutions engaged in life sciences work should review this critical policy in detail. NIH will collaborate closely with interagency partners and the biomedical research community to support robust implementation. Finally, it is essential that all scientists continue to foster a culture of thoughtful evaluation of both the benefits and risks of every experiment — whether or not it meets a high-risk classification. Even with strong safeguards, work involving biological agents can carry inherent risk, and it is our collective responsibility to prevent the most dangerous research while ensuring that NIH-supported science continues to protect and improve the health and well-being of the American public.”

The FDA released 17 revised draft product-specific guidances for generic versions of certain peptide drugs. The updates provide clearer recommendations on manufacturing methods, impurity testing, structural assessment, and biological activity to help streamline abbreviated new drug applications and expand access to lower-cost generics. The agency is also withdrawing an outdated 2021 guidance on synthetic peptide products to reflect current scientific standards.

Dr. Christine Makes Statement on Children’s Health

Assistant HHS Secretary Dr. Brian Christine said the following about children’s health, “Under the Trump Administration, at The Department of Health and Human Services, we believe that every child deserves compassion, every family deserves truth, and every medical intervention offered to a child must meet the highest standards of evidence, safety, and ethics.”

Earlier, he stated, “As we mark the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we reaffirm a timeless truth: every person is endowed by their creator with inherent dignity and equal worth. Physician-assisted suicide tells those living with disability, illness, or vulnerability that their lives are less worth protecting. We reject that lie. America should never answer suffering with death.”

Fauci Testimony Today

Following a subpoena issued by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Anthony Fauci will appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Senator Paul indicated he will ask Fauci about the contents of a diary recently released by Paul in which Fauci appears to have made private statements that conflict with his public remarks on significant elements of his handling of COVID, including the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo issued official guidance cautioning healthcare providers against prescribing psychotropic medications to children aged 5-17 for conditions such as depression, anxiety, or ADHD, noting that many such drugs lack FDA approval for pediatric use and that long-term effects remain poorly understood.

Citing national data showing significant rates of mental health treatment and medication use among this age group, the guidance notes that such treatment is often initiated by non-specialists without prior thorough evaluation or therapy. It recommends comprehensive assessments (including psychosocial, physical, and lab evaluations for nutritional, endocrine, and other issues). For mild cases, it prioritizes environmental changes, parent training in evidence-based behavior management (such as increased physical activity, improved diet, and reduced screen time), and careful deprescribing when medications are already in use.