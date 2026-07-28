Today’s Daily Brief covers MAHA Institute’s endorsement of John Louallen in Tennessee, growing viral commentary following the release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s private diaries, HHS Secretary Kennedy’s remarks at the “Making Health Tech Great Again” one-year anniversary event, a new NIH-funded study tracking adolescent substance use patterns, and an Amish school religious freedom challenge to New York’s vaccine mandate heading back to SCOTUS.

John Louallen Endorsement

MAHA Institute, in conjunction with the Tennessee State Council, is proud to announce our endorsement of John Louallen for Tennessee House District 78.

An uncompromising champion for individual liberty, John Louallen is running for this open seat with a clear mission: to dismantle government overreach and protect the foundational rights of Tennessee families. John operates from the bedrock principle that medical freedom is an unalienable, fundamental liberty that must be permanently secured under state law.

Fauci Dishonesty/Hypocrisy Goes Viral

Following Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) release of private diaries/correspondence from Anthony Fauci, the former NIAID Director’s hypocrisy was widely discussed online.

Senator Paul highlighted that while in public, Fauci said he was not involved in the closure of schools during the COVID era, in private he boasted of getting New York and California to close schools.

The Kentucky Senator added, “Dr. Fauci’s own diary, in his own words, shows he knew the lab leak theory was credible from the very first weeks of the pandemic. 10 of 12 scientists on his call believed deliberate insertion was possible. He wrote that the wet market was never the real source. Then he spent the next two years telling the American people the opposite and smearing anyone who disagreed as a ‘conspiracy theorist.’ That is the definition of a cover-up. On Wednesday, under subpoena, Fauci finally has to answer for it.”

Senator Paul also found it troubling that Fauci appeared to revel in his celebrity status and his relationships with genuinely well-known figures during the early 2020s.

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, "We had in our country, because of Dr. Fauci's leadership and other reasons, we had the highest mortality rate from COVID of any country in the world. So we literally did worse than any nation in the world. We had a death rate in our country of 3,000 per million population. There were other countries, for example, Africa, all of the countries in Africa averaged about 350 deaths, so one-tenth of what we had in this country. There were nations like Nigeria and Haiti that had 14 per million population, so one two-hundredth of what we had."

The HHS Secretary added, “One of the crimes that [Fauci] committed was failing to stratify risk…there was no upside to children taking [the COVID] vaccine, and yet it was given to all of them.”

Secretary Kennedy added, “He [Fauci] lied about masks, he lied about social distancing, he lied about transmission, he lied about natural immunity. He lied about the capacity, as you just said, of the vaccine to prevent infection, prevent... He got vaccinated in a very, very public press conference in January of 2020. And then, five months later, he had—and this is the first time that we knew this from the diary—he had a pulmonary infarction, which is one of the adverse events that NIH, CDC, and FDA said are expected from the vaccine. He never told anybody. He got treated for it privately by the best doctors in America at the same time he was telling everybody that that was not an adverse event.”

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis also commented, noting that privately, Fauci referred to DeSantis as a “disgrace.” The Florida Republican said, “Badge of honor! Proud to have blocked local governments from enforcing Faucian edicts on their citizens.” He added, “Fauci was lionized by the legacy media, which made him the de facto COVID oracle. The more Fauci advocated for restrictions/lockdowns and the more he criticized states like FL and GA that spurned his edicts, the more the media would treat him as a saint. Fauci’s increasingly hysterical approach to COVID fueled this adulatory coverage—which in turn fueled his vanity. Vicious cycle.”

Secretary Kennedy was the keynote speaker at the One-Year Anniversary of Making Health Tech Great Again event.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Last year, the Trump Administration promised Americans greater access to their own health information. HHS and CMS called on the private sector — and this promise was made a reality.”

The HHS Secretary added, “One year ago, only five percent of Americans could import health records into an app of their choice. Today, that number is at sixty percent.”

Secretary Kennedy further thanked CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz for holding hospitals to their commitments regarding the administration’s price transparency policies.

The NIH released the following statement on a recent study on addiction/substance abuse:

“New NIH-funded research finds that substance use increases steadily with age among adolescents. By age 16, 38% of participants reported having used at least one substance during their lifetime. Boys reported higher rates of substance use before age 12, and girls reported higher rates of substance use beginning around age 13. These findings shed more light on when substance use starts during adolescence and how it may affect brain development, mental health, and other long-term health outcomes.”

Amish School Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Heads Back to Supreme Court

Attorney Aaron Siri announced that a legal team representing three Amish schools in New York is appealing a Second Circuit decision back to the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS), arguing that state vaccine mandates violate the community’s religious freedom.

The lawsuit contends that state officials are placing Amish families in an impossible position: violate their sincerely held religious beliefs or be forced to leave New York to educate their children. To support their case, the plaintiffs submitted sworn expert testimony showing that none of the 168 unvaccinated children in these schools suffer from chronic conditions like asthma, ADHD, food allergies, or autism, diseases that statistically affect dozens of children in a typical U.S. group of the same size.