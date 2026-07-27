Daily Brief 7/27/26
Today’s Daily Brief covers Assistant HHS Secretary Admiral Brian Christine’s endorsement of annual military testosterone testing, Iowa becoming the 31st state to eliminate the orphan tax, and Brownstone Institute President Jeffrey Tucker’s analysis of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s private diaries.
Dr. Christine Supports Testosterone Testing in Military
Assistant HHS Secretary Admiral Brian Christine, MD expressed support for the War Department’s recent announcement that physicals for members of the armed services will now include a test for testosterone levels. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) will be offered to those with low testosterone levels, but it will not be mandatory.
According to Dr. Christine, “Testosterone Replacement Therapy in the military is about ensuring that our service members receive appropriate medical care so they can restore their health, maintain readiness, and continue serving at their highest potential. I support Secretary of War Hegseth’s decision. A strong, ready, and resilient fighting force begins with properly caring for the warfighters who defend our republic.”
Iowa Ends Orphan Tax
Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced that Iowa was ending the “orphan tax.” This made Iowa the 31st state to stop using Social Security survivor benefits (paid to children after a parent’s death) to cover foster-care costs. Instead, the state now preserves and invests those funds in dedicated accounts, including 529 education savings plans or ABLE accounts—so foster youth can use the money later for education, housing, transportation, or other needs after leaving care.
According to Assistant Secretary for ACF, Alex Adams, “Iowa is the 31st state to end the ‘orphan tax’ and commit to protecting the best interests of children in foster care.”
Following the release of portions of Anthony Fauci’s private diaries from the Covid era, Brownstone Institute founder and president Jeffrey Tucker offered the following analysis of Fauci’s writing:
“What's missing from the Fauci diaries is the big picture of what precisely he was trying to do with his insanely frenzied media appearances and nonstop bolstering of his reputation and fame. Why?
If you read the whole thing with one thought in mind, it all makes sense. He was trying to turn himself from villain to hero in the story of manufactured pathogens should it ever be revealed. The awards, the valorization, the flimflam over lockdowns designed to delay seroprevalence, the forced shots – all of it designed as cover.
The clue comes very early in the diary when before Covid he was ginning up frenzy over a probable flu pandemic that he hoped would serve as a cover story. When Covid finally hit the news in late Jan 2020, which he did not want, he had to pivot and fast, hence the Proximal Origin paper, the push for lockdowns, the demonization of therapeutics, and all the rest.
His plan was to be seen as savior. The only way that could happen was to manufacture a vast machinery of deflection, misdirection, and diversion that put himself at the center of the solution to the problem he likely created.”