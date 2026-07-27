Today’s Daily Brief covers Assistant HHS Secretary Admiral Brian Christine’s endorsement of annual military testosterone testing, Iowa becoming the 31st state to eliminate the orphan tax, and Brownstone Institute President Jeffrey Tucker’s analysis of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s private diaries.

Dr. Christine Supports Testosterone Testing in Military

Assistant HHS Secretary Admiral Brian Christine, MD expressed support for the War Department’s recent announcement that physicals for members of the armed services will now include a test for testosterone levels. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) will be offered to those with low testosterone levels, but it will not be mandatory.

According to Dr. Christine, “Testosterone Replacement Therapy in the military is about ensuring that our service members receive appropriate medical care so they can restore their health, maintain readiness, and continue serving at their highest potential. I support Secretary of War Hegseth’s decision. A strong, ready, and resilient fighting force begins with properly caring for the warfighters who defend our republic.”

Iowa Ends Orphan Tax

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced that Iowa was ending the “orphan tax.” This made Iowa the 31st state to stop using Social Security survivor benefits (paid to children after a parent’s death) to cover foster-care costs. Instead, the state now preserves and invests those funds in dedicated accounts, including 529 education savings plans or ABLE accounts—so foster youth can use the money later for education, housing, transportation, or other needs after leaving care.

According to Assistant Secretary for ACF, Alex Adams, “Iowa is the 31st state to end the ‘orphan tax’ and commit to protecting the best interests of children in foster care.”

Following the release of portions of Anthony Fauci’s private diaries from the Covid era, Brownstone Institute founder and president Jeffrey Tucker offered the following analysis of Fauci’s writing: