Today’s Daily Brief covers CMS and HHS releasing historical provider enrollment data to combat Medicaid/CHIP fraud, Senator Rand Paul publishing primary-source records from Anthony Fauci in a new Senate repository, and remarks from Dr. Adam Urato on medical freedom and personalized risk assessment for biologic exposures.

CMS and HHS announced the release of “data on healthcare providers enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP from 2018–2024” according to an official statement. The statement further reads, “This data shows when providers participated, where they were enrolled, and the type of services they were approved to provide—giving CMS, researchers, and the public another tool to spot suspicious patterns and help protect taxpayer dollars. Our efforts to root out fraud, waste, and abuse continue — because taxpayers deserve full transparency on where their dollars are flowing within our healthcare system.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) released a nine-part series highlighting personal diary entries from Anthony Fauci spanning December 2019 through December 2022. The Senator said that the private notes sharply contradict his public messaging during the Covid era.

Early entries reveal Fauci noting that the Wuhan wet market served as an amplifier rather than the true point of origin of SARS-CoV-2, while recording that a dozen scientists on a February 2020 call were open to the possibility of deliberate genetic modification.

The records further show Fauci seeking private support from the lead author of the Proximal Origin paper regarding his NIH grant narrative, dismissing the FBI’s lab-leak assessment, and directing National Security Council officials toward scientists arguing for a natural origin. In later entries, Fauci privately complained that congressional oversight letters were time-consuming and driven by “conspiracy theories”, while Senator Paul countered that investigating research funding constitutes legitimate government oversight. The full set of documents has been published in a “Reading Room” archive on Senator Paul’s Senate website as primary-source material for ongoing investigations into COVID-19 origins and gain-of-function research.

Dr. Urato Issues Statement on Importance of Medical Freedom

According to Dr. Adam Urato, “Whether vaccines are ‘safe’ is an individual judgement each person must make - not an intrinsic quality of all vaccines. With exposure to synthetic chemicals/biologics (drugs & vaccines) it’s better to focus on chemical/biological risks, potential benefits, & alternatives rather than blanket declarations of ‘safe’ or ‘unsafe.’