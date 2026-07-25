Today’s Daily Brief covers federal action against underperforming state Medicaid fraud units, HHS social media commentary regarding past public health media, commercial coverage models for gene therapy cures for Sickle Cell Disease, the appointment of Dr. Courtney Aklin to head the National Institute of Nursing Research, and remarks from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins on agricultural self-sufficiency.

New Update From CMS and Anti-Fraud Taskforce

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Jetson Leder-Luis, Deputy Leader of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, offered the public an update on ongoing efforts to combat fraud in Medicare/Medicaid.

According to Dr. Oz, “HHS recently decertified New York’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, cutting off federal funding due to underperformance. With 272 staff on board, New York only produced nine criminal indictments last year, making them the highest cost per indictment among the large states. We also declined to recertify Hawaii’s unit because they had zero indictments and zero criminal convictions between 2022 and 2025. You heard that right, none.”

HHS Accuses Previous Administrations of Sexualizing Minors

HHS shared the following taxpayer-funded video from the 2010s to demonstrate that, prior to the Trump Administration, public health officials were wasting money on videos that promote the sexualization of minors.

Viewer discretion is advised.

The post came in response to a statement from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who praised her husband’s administration for its “National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy.”

Secretary Kennedy Discusses Efforts to Cure Sickle Cell Disease

During a recent interview, Secretary Kennedy said the following about ongoing efforts to eradicate sickle cell disease,

“What we’ve done now is we’ve developed a system. We actually did it in South Carolina first, but now it’s moving across the country, where we have a cure. The cure is very expensive. It costs several hundred thousand, but the insurance companies like it because if that person with sickle cell continues to live and get live and does not get treatment, it costs millions of dollars. So the insurance companies are willing to spend maybe four or five hundred thousand at the outset and cure that person for life. And we now have a a a cure for sickle cell anemia. And the question was, how do you get it to people because it’s so expensive?”

NIH announced the appointment of Dr.Courtney Aklin to be the new Director of the National Institute of Nursing Research.

According to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, “Nursing science plays a vital role in improving health outcomes for patients and families at every stage of life. With decades of NIH experience and over a year serving as NINR Acting Director, Dr. Aklin knows NINR, its people, and its science. I’m confident she’ll do an outstanding job as its official director.”

Secretary Rollins Makes Statement on Importance of Self-Sufficiency

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins made the following statement on the importance of agricultural self-sufficiency,