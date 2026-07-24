Today’s Daily Brief covers the ACF launching a technical assistance center for state foster youth accounts, a CMS proposed rule to limit state healthcare provider taxes and curb Medicaid cost-shifting, NIH-supported findings on accelerated biological aging and early-onset cancer risk, an HHS civil rights update regarding Title VI enforcement, Secretary Kennedy’s praise for the House passage of the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act, and an HHS call to end the use of mercury in dental fillings.

ACF announced the launch of a new Technical Assistance Center to support the implementation of its "Fostering the Future" initiative.

These accounts, created under First Lady Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative, are designed to enable foster youth to build resources for education, job training, or homeownership using federal funds and private contributions.

Commenting on this, Assistant HHS Secretary Alex Adams said, “Thanks to First Lady Trump’s leadership, 25 states, with bipartisan support, have committed to creating Fostering the Future Accounts. ACF is launching a technical assistance center for states to help establish, contribute to, & maintain these accounts.”

CMS released a proposed rule to carry out a new law that changes how states can tax health care providers (like hospitals and nursing homes) to help fund Medicaid. Starting October 1, 2026, most states will face stricter “hold harmless” limits based on the taxes they already had in place by July 4, 2025. These rules aim to stop states from using tax setups that effectively give providers their money back through higher Medicaid payments, which shifts more costs onto the federal government. CMS estimates the changes will save the federal government about $246 billion over the next decade.

The proposal also clarifies key terms, ends an older test that sometimes allowed higher taxes, treats taxes on health insurers the same way, and requires states to report more detailed tax data to CMS. Comments on the rule are due by September 21, 2026. Currently, nearly every state uses at least one of these health care-related taxes.

NIH-supported research published in Nature Medicine has found that people whose biological age is higher than their chronological age face a greater risk of developing certain cancers earlier in life. Analyzing data from over 154,000 UK Biobank participants (and partially validating with the NIH All of Us program), researchers observed that adults born between 1965–1974 showed more accelerated aging than those born 1950–1954, and this was tied to increased early-onset solid cancers, especially lung, gastrointestinal, and uterine cancers.

Organ-specific findings further linked immune-system aging to early lung cancer and fat-tissue aging to early colorectal cancer, suggesting that the gap between biological and chronological age may help drive rising rates of early-onset cancer and pointing to the need for further studies on prevention.

The HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced “a final rule updating its regulations implementing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to end disparate-impact liability. The rule returns HHS enforcement to Title VI’s statutory command: no person may be excluded from participation in, denied benefits, or subjected to intentional discrimination under an HHS-funded program based on race, color, or national origin.”

According to HHS OC Director Paula M. Stannard, ““Civil rights laws protect Americans as individuals. HHS will not pressure doctors, hospitals, universities, or state agencies to sort people by race to satisfy a statistic. This rule restores common sense and true equality to Title VI enforcement.”

Secretary Kennedy thanked the House of Representatives for passing H.R. 4348, the Kay Hagan Tick Reauthorization Act. According to the HHS Secretary, “Tackling tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease is a top priority for HHS. Thank you to Rep. Chris Smith and everyone who championed this legislation. This bill strengthens our efforts to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of tick-borne diseases.”

The legislation reauthorizes CDC programs addressing vector-borne diseases, such as those spread by ticks and mosquitoes, through fiscal year 2030. It supports development and updates to a national strategy, grants for regional Centers of Excellence that conduct research and train public health scientists, and cooperative agreements with state, local, and tribal health departments to build capacity for prevention and response. The legislation also continues funding for Lyme disease and related research to improve surveillance, diagnostics, treatment, and outbreak control.

According to an official press release, CMS “sent a notification urging every State Medicaid Director to phase out the use of mercury-containing dental fillings by restricting or ending their respective state’s Medicaid coverage for dental procedure codes for ‘dental amalgams.’ Dental amalgams are a material that combines mercury with other heavy metals to fill cavities but pose health and environmental risks.”