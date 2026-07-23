Today’s Daily Brief covers HHS officially joining President Trump’s Genesis Mission with the launch of the NIH-led Bio Genesis Mission, an update from NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on cutting discovery timelines in half, regulatory actions by the FDA revoking outdated orange color additives, the White House release of the "Science: A New Golden Age" report, and a statement from Senator Rand Paul targeting gain-of-function research through legislative efforts.

HHS announced that it is joining the Genesis Mission. Launched by President Trump in 2025, the initiative aims to use artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and advanced research techniques to accelerate scientific discoveries.

According to an HHS press release, “The centerpiece of HHS’ participation in the Genesis Mission is a government-wide effort — the NIH-led Bio Genesis Mission — which will use artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and cross-sector partnerships to modernize the biomedical research ecosystem and cut in half the time it takes for scientific discoveries to reach patients. By applying advanced AI tools to large and complex datasets with appropriate security and privacy protection spanning multiple scientific disciplines, researchers will be challenged to uncover previously unseen patterns, generate new hypotheses, and identify promising pathways for prevention and treatment.”

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “America will lead the next generation of medical discovery by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. We are mobilizing the nation’s best researchers to uncover the root causes of chronic disease, accelerate lifesaving breakthroughs, and help Make America Healthy Again.”

Commenting on NIH involvement in the Genesis Mission, specifically the Bio Genesis Mission, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said,

“This major initiative will build a future-ready, intelligent biomedical research ecosystem through technology, policy, and partnership innovation and acceleration. Our goal is to cut in half the time it takes for a scientific discovery to reach the people who need it within the next ten years. Patients living with cancer, chronic disease, or a rare condition don’t experience research timelines as an abstraction, they experience them as years spent waiting for answers. The Bio Genesis Mission is our answer to that wait. By pairing artificial intelligence and advanced computing with new approaches to policy, governance, and partnership, we intend to reimagine how researchers, institutions, data, and infrastructure work together, so that promising science moves at the speed patients deserve. This work spans some of the most consequential challenges in biomedicine: predicting the behavior of living systems; scaling American biomanufacturing; detecting biological threats earlier; using AI to unlock new treatments for pediatric cancer; accelerating the translation and repurposing of drug discoveries into clinical care; and understanding the root causes of chronic disease.”

The FDA issued a final order revoking the use of Orange B (previously authorized for coloring casings or surfaces of frankfurters) after confirming its abandonment by industry, and proposed revoking the authorization for Citrus Red No. 2 (used since 1959 for coloring the skins of mature oranges), which the FDA has tentatively determined is also no longer in use.

According to Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas, J.D, “The FDA is committed to maintaining a science-based, modern regulatory framework that reflects current manufacturing practices and marketplace realities. By working to remove outdated and unnecessary authorizations under President Trump’s regulatory reform agenda, we are ensuring our regulations remain effective, transparent, and aligned with the agency’s public health mission.”

The White House released the Michael Kratsios authored report, “Science: A New Golden Age.” The report covers four overarching goals and detailed recommendations across government, academia, industry, and philanthropy.

The report outlines four core goals to renew America’s scientific enterprise. First, it calls for prioritizing individual scientists and bold ideas over legacy institutions by directing federal funding toward a broader range of performers, including new mission-driven research organizations, and reorganizing agencies around today’s interdisciplinary frontiers rather than outdated academic silos.

Second, it urges a fundamental overhaul of how research dollars are allocated, moving beyond one-size-fits-all models to flexible mechanisms such as fast-track and long-horizon grants, while encouraging agencies to act as intentional investors, test innovative approaches, and support unconventional proposals.

Third, Kratsios suggests that government should establish clear national scientific priorities and strengthen industrial capacity to convert discoveries into technological and economic strength, reuniting research with domestic manufacturing and ensuring the benefits of American science accrue to the U.S. rather than competitors.

Fourth, the report argues that enterprise must be fully prepared for the AI revolution by reengineering institutions and infrastructure for AI-driven discovery, while simultaneously investing in advanced manufacturing, skilled trades, and non-traditional talent pools to bridge the gap between computational insights and physical prototypes.

Senator Blames Fauci For 15 Million Deaths

In a new statement, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) argues that Anthony Fauci is responsible for 15 million deaths due to his support for pathogenic enhancement experiments, commonly referred to as gain-of-function research.

Senator Paul encouraged Americans to voice their support for the Risky Research Review Act, a bipartisan bill sponsored by him and co-sponsored by Senator Gary Peters (D-MI). The bill would establish a Life Sciences Research Security Board within the Executive Branch. This independent entity would be responsible for reviewing and issuing binding approvals or denials for high-risk life sciences research seeking federal grant money.

The Board would also directly review studies involving dangerous pathogens, gain-of-function experiments, and potential pandemic pathogens.