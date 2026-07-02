Today’s Daily Brief covers USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins' announcement of the new $500 million FIELDS program to boost domestic fertilizer production, a joint statement from Secretary Kennedy and the National Autism Coordinator outlining critical water safety precautions, an announcement from CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz introducing a $50 monthly copay for Medicare weight management medications via the GLP-1 Bridge, a celebratory statement marking the 80th anniversary of the CDC, and a newly developed NIH-funded blood test capable of predicting imminent Alzheimer's symptom onset.

Rollins Announces $500 Million Fertilizer Investment

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the FIELDS (Fertilizer Investment & Expansion for Long-Term Domestic Supply) Program. At the core of the program is a $500 million investment aimed at increasing domestic fertilizer production.

According to the USDA Secretary, “The program will support both new and existing fertilizer facilities, prioritize projects that are ready to break ground, leverage private investment, and increase domestic production to strengthen America’s fertilizer supply chain. The goal is simple: more fertilizer made in America, lower input costs for our farmers, fewer supply chain disruptions, and less reliance on foreign nations. This builds on the actions we’ve already taken to lower fertilizer costs and ensures America’s farmers have the tools they need to feed and fuel the world.”

Secretary Rollins defined the three main goals of the FIELDS program as follows:

“—Build fertilizer plants in America. —Produce fertilizer in America. —Deliver fertilizer to American farmers.”

HHS Statement on Autism & Water Safety

Secretary Kennedy and National Autism Coordinator Diana Diaz-Harrison issued a joint statement outlining important water safety precautions for individuals with autism.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Many autistic individuals are naturally drawn to water, and drowning remains a leading cause of death following wandering incidents. Families should be able to celebrate, make memories, and enjoy the holiday safely. By planning ahead and staying alert, we can prevent tragedies and protect our loved ones.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced the following, “Through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge, eligible beneficiaries can access certain GLP-1 medications for weight management for just a $50 monthly copay. It's a new way to help more Americans access innovative treatments at a predictable, affordable cost.”

CDC Issues 80th Anniversary Statement

The CDC issued the following statement on the occasion of the agency’s 80th anniversary: “Today marks 80 years since CDC officially opened its doors.

What began in 1946 on one floor of a small building in Atlanta with a mission to help stop malaria from spreading across the nation has grown into eight decades of public health service.Follow along throughout the year as we share stories, photos, and milestones from CDC's history.”

According to an NIH press release, researchers have developed a novel blood test that outperforms current leading diagnostics by detecting biomarkers that signal Alzheimer’s disease symptoms may soon appear, potentially offering a critical window for early intervention. The test focuses on indicators like phosphorylated tau (p-tau217) to estimate when cognitive decline might begin. It builds on models that forecast symptom onset within a few years and advances personalized risk assessment for the disease.