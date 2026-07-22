Today’s Daily Brief covers a message of condolence from MAHA Institute to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, election results of MAHA Institute endorsed Arizona primary winners, an HHS update on declining out-of-pocket insulin costs, the pause of over $1 billion in Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota over suspected fraud, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins’ testimony on agricultural self-sufficiency and falling food prices, and a new tariff policy for generic drugs.

Condolences to Dr. Bhattacharya

All of us at MAHA Institute offer our condolences to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya following the death of his mother.

Arizona Primary Wins

We congratulate the following MAHA Institute endorsed candidates on their Arizona primary wins last night:

Janae Shamp for Arizona State Senate District 29

Alexander Kolodin for Secretary of State

Leo Biasiucci for Arizona State Senate District 30

Warren Petersen for Arizona Attorney General

According to the HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), “Average out-of-pocket spending for insulin has declined across commercial insurance, Medicare, and cash/assistance channels in recent years.”

During an update on ongoing efforts to end systemic fraud in Medicare and Medicaid, Secretary Kennedy announced that the Trump administration is pausing more than $1 billion in Medicaid payments to California and Minnesota due to suspected fraud and noncompliance.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “If those states want that money, they need to provide documentation that these payments are legitimate.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz added, “The outrage, the anger, that America feels crosses party lines on this issue. It is very very difficult for anyone on any part of the political spectrum to think it makes sense to throw money away.”

USDA Secretary Discusses Self-Sufficiency and Affordability

During remarks made before the Senate Appropriations Committee, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins reiterated the importance of American agricultural self-sufficiency.

She later added, “America should NEVER have to depend on foreign adversaries to feed, fuel, or clothe our people. During the Biden administration, we sent production overseas and surrendered critical supply chains to foreign ownership and consolidation. Under President Trump, we are taking them BACK.”

Secretary Rollins also stated that egg prices have dropped 90%, fresh berries 24%, butter 15%, olive oil 14%, grapes 7.8%, chicken breast 6.3%, cheese 5.5%, peppers 4.5%, and oatmeal 1.0% YoY.

President Makes Generic Drug Tariff Announcement

According to President Trump,