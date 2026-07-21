Today’s Daily Brief covers a $160 million rare-disease gene editing initiative from ARPA-H, an updated statement from the FDA clarifying a false positive in the ongoing Taylor Farms Cyclospora outbreak investigation, remarks from NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on an Alzheimer’s blood test, and the official expiration of the HHS PREP Act declaration for Andes virus (hantavirus).

ARPA-H made a statement on its THRIVE program (Treating Hereditary Rare Diseases with In Vivo Precision Genetic Medicines). According to ARPA-H, “Behind every rare disease is a child, a family, and a future worth fighting for. ARPA-H ‘s $160 million investment in custom gene editing is more than a figure — it’s a commitment that rare disease patients will not be left behind.”

Following an FDA statement that the recent outbreak of Cyclospora (a group of parasites that can cause explosive diarrhea when ingested via contaminated foodstuffs) could be traced to a Taylor Farms–owned facility in Mexico, it was later reported that this assessment was based on a test that produced a false positive.

However, the FDA later released the following statement on Monday to clarify the matter:

“To clarify, this false-positive lab sample DOES NOT change the basis for FDA’s ongoing outbreak investigation or the overwhelming epidemiological data supporting the current voluntary recall by Taylor Farms. Over the weekend, FDA alerted Taylor Farms that a new sample of shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico tested positive for Cyclospora during import examination at the Southern Border. This ended up being a false positive, and Taylor Farms was alerted to the corrective test result Sunday. FDA’s traceback investigation and outbreak data continue to converge on shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms locations in central Mexico. FDA will continue to work with federal and state partners to investigate this multistate outbreak and ensure products implicated in this outbreak have been removed from the market. Protecting the American public remains our highest priority. We encourage the public to continue to avoid all products listed in Taylor Farms’ voluntary recall.”

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya made a statement about a new Alzheimer’s blood test. According to Dr. Bhattacharya, “Encouraging progress in NIH-supported Alzheimer’s disease research: a new blood test may help predict when symptoms are approaching, offering a potential path to earlier intervention and better treatment monitoring. Discoveries like this bring us closer to improving outcomes for patients and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

HHS Announces End of Hantavirus PREP Act Declaration

According to an HHS statement, “The PREP Act Declaration that facilitated expanded access of favipiravir during the Andes (hantavirus) virus outbreak has expired as of Saturday, July 18, 2026. This swift action by HHS under Secretary Kennedy was made solely to defend public health during an outbreak. Under the Trump Administration, HHS will continue to support medical freedom against government overreach.”

A PREP Act declaration is an official action by the HHS Secretary under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP) of 2005 that provides liability immunity to manufacturers, distributors, and administrators of medical countermeasures during public health emergencies.

A PREP liability shield covers drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, and other products used against diseases that officials believe are a threat to public safety.