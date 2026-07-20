Today’s Daily Brief covers the FDA’s official statement praising the new "America First" citrus regulations designed to revitalize domestic production, an upcoming rollout from the NIH introducing a modernized, user-centric web experience organized around thematic hubs, and a call from epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher for the prosecution of Anthony Fauci over Covid-era PCR testing data.

In a new statement, the FDA called the new regulations intended to increase domestic citrus production “America First in action.”

The statement further reads, “The FDA finalized the first update to the Standard of Identity for pasteurized orange juice in more than 60 years, cutting outdated red tape that drove reliance on foreign citrus imports while supporting American farmers, strengthening domestic supply chains, and preserving the quality consumers expect.”

The new regulations lower the minimum Brix (sugar content) requirement from 10.5° to 10° and allow up to 15% mandarin/tangerine or hybrid juice by volume.

The move addresses declining natural Brix levels in Florida oranges caused by citrus greening, hurricanes, and freezes, reducing the industry’s need to import high-sugar foreign oranges, saving producers more than $50 million annually, strengthening domestic supply chains, and aligning regulations with current agricultural realities while preserving product safety and quality, according to an HHS press release.

According to an NIH statement, “Later this month, NIH will begin rolling out a reimagined web experience designed to make it easier to find scientific research, navigate NIH resources, and connect with funding opportunities, programs, and more across NIH.”

A further read-out states, “NIH is modernizing its web presence to create a clearer, easier-to-use digital experience for the public and improve how content is managed across the agency. Content is organized into nine thematic hubs focused on topics, diseases, services, and user needs rather than NIH’s internal organizational structure. Additionally, content will be organized and tagged so it can appear in multiple places across NIH webpages, making it easier for you to discover the information you’re looking for without duplicating content.”

Epidemiologist Calls For Fauci Prosecution

According to epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, Anthony Fauci used “fraudulent PCR cause counts” to “terrorize” the public during the Covid era.