Today’s Daily Brief covers CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz’s statement demanding transparency and affirmative consent regarding public worker union dues in California, a data release from President Trump highlighting historically unique declines in prescription drug prices, a message of gratitude from Secretary Kennedy to First Lady Melania Trump for leading the multi-state campaign against the foster care orphan tax, and a new medical paper detailing the extensive history of oral and dental side effects linked to SSRI medications.

Dr. Oz Releases Statement on Public Worker Union Dues

Commenting on issues facing unionized workers in California, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz stated, “The law is clear: Public workers can’t be forced to pay union dues without affirmative consent. Recent allegations against CA unions reveal a troubling pattern of intimidation and unauthorized deductions to divert Medicaid payments from caregivers. Taxpayers deserve transparency.”

President Trump Shares Chart Demonstration Prescription Drug Price Declines

resident Trump shared a chart tracking the rise or fall of aggregate prescription drug prices under every president since Nixon. According to the chart, the only president under whose term prescription drug prices fell was Donald Trump. According to the White House, the chart is drawn from BLS data.

Commenting on this, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said, “No president has done more to make prescription drugs affordable than President Donald Trump.”

Secretary Kennedy Thanks First Lady For Campaign Against Orphan Tax

Secretary Kennedy praised First Lady Melania Trump’s efforts to end what is commonly referred to as the orphan tax. The orphan tax is the practice in which some state child welfare agencies use foster children’s Social Security survivor or disability benefits to offset the cost of their foster care, rather than preserving those earned benefits for the children themselves.

According to Secretary Kennedy,

“Thank you, First Lady Melania Trump, for your leadership. Your commitment has helped 30 states end the injustice of taking Social Security survivor benefits from foster children. Every state must follow their lead. These benefits belong to children—not government bureaucracies. At HHS and ACF, we will end the so-called “orphan tax” nationwide and ensure every foster child receives the survivor benefits their families earned.”

Dr. Adam Urato shared a paper titled “Fifty years of SSRI-related oral side effects: A call for interprofessional collaboration.” Summarizing the findings, Dr. Urato wrote, “SSRIs have many oral/dental side effects including dry mouth, bleeding, & burning mouth syndrome, as well as bruxism (teeth grinding), & temporomandibular disorders. The authors call for greater awareness.”