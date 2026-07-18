Today’s Daily Brief covers USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins’ alignment with new 25% tariffs on Brazilian imports to protect domestic agriculture, an HHS regulatory update lowering Brix standards for orange juice to cut foreign citrus reliance, Senator Rand Paul’s confirmation that Anthony Fauci's past presidential pardon will not shield him if he misleads Congress under an active subpoena, the FDA's approval of Merck's Lipfendra (enlicitide) as the first once-daily oral PCSK9 inhibitor for high cholesterol, and an NIH-backed study linking sleep patterns with obesity.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins expressed support for the new 25% tariff on certain Brazilian imports.

According to Secretary Rollins, “For years, Brazil has put American farmers and producers at a disadvantage through unfair trade practices and illegal deforestation. Thank you, President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative, for taking action to hold Brazil accountable and fight for America’s farmers. Brazil’s unfair 18% tariff on American ethanol has slashed U.S. ethanol exports to Brazil by more than 87% since 2018. Those days are ending. American ethanol is having its strongest year yet, and under President Trump, we’re fighting to open markets, level the playing field, and put America’s farmers and producers FIRST.”

The new 25% tariff covers goods across industrial, agricultural, and consumer sectors (such as sugar, machinery, clothing, electrical equipment, paper/wood products, and certain steel items).

Secretary Kennedy joined Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL), U.S. Representatives Laurel Lee (R-FL), Kat Cammack (R-FL), and Congressman Scott Franklin’s (R-FL) wife Amy, along with Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and citrus industry leaders in Lakeland to announce that the FDA has finalized changes to the 1963 Standard of Identity for pasteurized orange juice.

This update lowers the minimum Brix (sugar content) requirement from 10.5° to 10° and allows up to 15% mandarin/tangerine or hybrid juice by volume.

The move addresses declining natural Brix levels in Florida oranges caused by citrus greening, hurricanes, and freezes, reducing the industry’s need to import high-sugar foreign oranges, saving producers more than $50 million annually, strengthening domestic supply chains, and aligning regulations with current agricultural realities while preserving product safety and quality, according to an HHS press release.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “President Trump is ending an outdated regulation that forced American orange juice producers to rely on foreign imports and an obsolete sugar standard. We are cutting red tape, saving the industry more than $50 million each year, strengthening American supply chains, and creating a level playing field for U.S. citrus growers — all while maintaining the safety, quality, and taste Americans expect. That is America First policy, guided by gold-standard science.”

Senator Paul Says Fauci Pardon Will Not Impact Testimony

According to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Anthony Fauci’s forthcoming testimony—which is the result of a subpoena issued by Paul—will not be impacted by the pardon Fauci was granted by President Biden.

The Senator clarified, “Joe Biden’s pardon of Anthony Fauci covers a 10-year window in the past. It does not cover what happens when Fauci raises his right hand and testifies under oath before the HSGAC [Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs]. If he lies to Congress, that’s a new felony, committed in real time, with no pardon waiting to cover it.”

The FDA approved Merck’s Lipfendra (enlicitide). This represents the first approved oral therapy in the PCSK9 inhibitor drug class, which was previously limited to injectable formulations. According to the FDA, Lipfendra is indicated for adults with hypercholesterolemia, including the inherited condition heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), who require additional reduction of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

According to an official NIH statement, “Insufficient sleep has long been associated with elevated risk for obesity. However, previous research has focused more on severe sleep restriction. A new study examined whether chronic short sleep of roughly 6 hours per night, more reflective of real-world sleep deficiency, would adversely affect body weight regulation and energy balance in adults.”