Today’s Daily Brief covers the MAHA Institute's endorsement of Michele Reneau for the Tennessee House of Representatives, Tampa General Hospital becoming the latest major facility to sign the "Make Hospital Food Healthier" Pledge, a nationwide push backed by HHS and the First Lady to end the "orphan tax" on foster youth, and an update from NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on the rollout of the agency's new Unified Funding Strategy.

Michele Reneau Endorsement

MAHA Institute, in conjunction with the Tennessee State Council, is proud to announce our endorsement of Michele Reneau for Tennessee House District 27.

A fearless champion for individual liberty and parental rights, Michele Reneau has established herself as the leading voice for medical freedom in the Volunteer State. She operates from the core conviction that the right of families to live healthy lives free from external interference is a non-negotiable right that no bureaucrat should ever violate.

Her tireless dedication to the MAHA movement is defined by a strong record as a legislator, and advocate.

Secretary Kennedy announced that Tampa General Hospital has signed the Make Hospital Food Healthier Pledge. Speaking at an event with the HHS Secretary, the hospital’s CEO John Couris said, “The fact that we have a leader in Washington who understands the importance of food and the power that it has in healing people is extraordinary.”

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Hospitals exist to heal people, and the food they serve should help patients recover—not contribute to the chronic disease that brought so many there in the first place. That’s why the Trump administration launched the Make Hospital Food Healthier Pledge. Every patient deserves real, nutritious food that supports healing. I commend Tampa General Hospital for leading by example and encourage every hospital to join us.”

In an official statement, HHS praised First Lady Melania Trump and ACF for leading efforts to eliminate the “orphan tax,” a practice in which states use foster children’s Social Security survivor and disability benefits to offset care costs instead of preserving them for the children’s future.

With 30 states (60% of the nation) now committed to ending this policy, foster youth can redirect those benefits into Fostering the Future Accounts (commonly referred to asTrump Accounts), tax-advantaged savings vehicles designed to build financial security, support education, housing, and independence as they age out of care. The initiative aims to improve long-term outcomes for vulnerable children who have historically faced high risks of homelessness and economic hardship.

The announcement came as Oklahoma became the 30th state to officially end the “Orphan Tax.” According to Governor Kevin Stitt, “Every child deserves the opportunity to pursue the American Dream and build a brighter future, regardless of the circumstances they were born into.”

According to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, “NIH’s Unified Funding Strategy will allow us to take a more comprehensive approach to our funding decisions. While peer review remains essential, we’ll no longer rely on a single score. Our new model using multiple inputs will help us make more informed decisions on the research we fund and be better stewards of scientific opportunity.”