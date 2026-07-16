Today’s Daily Brief covers a new mandatory testosterone testing policy for service members over 30 announced by the Department of War, a newly released video of the HHS-VA psychedelics clinical research MOU signing, finalized FDA guidance on conducting clinical trials for psychedelic drugs, a White House statement highlighting the credentials of CDC Director nominee Dr. Erica Schwartz, safeguards announced by CMS to prevent unauthorized marketplace insurance changes, and an invitation for public feedback from NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on a proposed cap for individual research grants.

Department of War Mandates Testosterone Testing

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that all male service members over the age of 30 will undergo mandatory testing for testosterone levels. This will be optional for service members under 30. Secretary Hegseth affirmed that testosterone replacement therapy will not be mandated for individuals with low testosterone levels.

This announcement was viewed within the broader context of Trump administration/FDA policies of making testosterone replacement therapy more widely available for men.

Secretary Kennedy Releases Video Footage of Psychedelics MOU Signing

Secretary Kennedy released footage of the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that authorizes further research into the viability of psychedelic-based treatments for mental health issues faced by veterans.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “America’s veterans deserve access to every safe and effective treatment modern medicine can offer. I joined Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins to launch a landmark partnership between HHS and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to accelerate research into psychedelic therapies for veterans. We will follow the science, build the evidence, and move promising treatments forward for veterans living with PTSD, depression, and addiction. They served our country. Now it’s our duty to deliver the care they deserve.”

The FDA issued final guidance in July 2026 titled “Psychedelic Drugs: Considerations for Clinical Investigations” to help sponsors develop psychedelic compounds for treating conditions such as psychiatric disorders and substance use disorders. The guidance outlines foundational recommendations for designing clinical trials, acknowledging the unique challenges of studying psychedelics (e.g., subjective effects, blinding, and safety monitoring).

White House Comments on CDC Director Hearing

The White House issued an official statement on the Senate Confirmation Hearing for Dr. Erica Schwartz, President Trump’s nomination to be the next Director of the CDC.

According to the White House, Dr. Schwartz possesses the following qualifications for the position:

“— Medical Doctor, MPH in epidemiology, law degree, biomedical engineering degree — Navy occupational medicine physician and clinical epidemiologist — U.S. Public Health Service detailed to the Coast Guard — Chief Medical Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard — Deputy U.S. Surgeon General”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz made the following statement about preserving existing health coverage.

According to Dr. Oz,

“No one should be able to change your health coverage without your permission.



A new report from the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office has confirmed significant fraud in the ACA due to unauthorized Marketplace enrollments. That’s why, before this year’s Open Enrollment, CMS is putting new safeguards in place to prevent scammers from hijacking Marketplace coverage:

• Confirm your authorized agent before they can access your application

• Approve agent changes with a one-time passcode

• Restrict application access to only your authorized agent



Because your health coverage should only be controlled by you.”

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya announced that the agency is seeking public comments on a proposed policy capping the number of Research Project Grants any individual can lead as Principal Investigator or Multi-Principal Investigator.

According to Dr. Bhattacharya, “A big part of advancing scientific discovery involves maximizing opportunities for all scientists—regardless of lab, study discipline, or affiliation—to share their ideas. With that in mind, NIH is seeking public input on a proposed policy that would cap the number of Research Project Grants an individual can lead at once as Principal Investigator or Multi-Principal Investigator. While we believe this is one possible approach to advance stewardship, workforce sustainability and the goals of the NIH Unified Funding Strategy, no final decisions will be made without careful consideration of feedback from the research community. Learn more and submit your comments by August 3”