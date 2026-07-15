Today’s Daily Brief covers MAHA Institute's endorsement of Marci Laffen for Kansas House District 12, an update from Secretary Kennedy and VA Secretary Doug Collins on their collaborative psychedelic research framework, a major White House data release charting sharp declines in annual fentanyl and drug overdose fatalities, a Wall Street Journal editorial co-authored by Secretary Kennedy and Dr. Mehmet Oz addressing litigation surrounding the Affordable Care Act, and a call from USDA Secretary Rollins encouraging states and school districts to commit to the "Pledge for Healthier School Meals."

Endorsement of Marci Laffen - Kansas House District 12

MAHA Institute, in conjunction with the Kansas State Council, is proud to announce our endorsement of Marci Laffen for Kansas House District 12.

A strong constitutionalist, Marci Laffen brings vital clinical knowledge to the defense of the Sunflower State's families. As a practicing nurse, Marci chose to dive directly into the data, analyzing public adverse event reports to uncover the true scope of pandemic-era vaccine risks. This research established her deep opposition to centralized medical mandates.



Laffen is a principled opponent of corporate legal immunity who operates from a strict belief in local governance.

Secretary Kennedy & VA Secretary Collins Explain Potential of Psychedelics

In a new video, Secretary Kennedy and Veterans Administration (VA) Secretary Doug Collins explained a new HHS/VA Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that expands research into the potential benefits of psychedelics for treating mental health issues faced by veterans.

According to Secretary Collins, “Yesterday, Secretary Kennedy and I signed a memorandum of understanding to explore whether psychedelic drugs might play a role in saving the lives of Veterans and others with serious mental illness. Proud to work for an administration that puts Veterans FIRST.”

Secretary Kennedy later added, “Thank you, Secretary Collins, for partnering with me to advance rapid-acting psychedelic treatments for veterans—an issue we’ve been discussing since our first week in office. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we’re going to ensure our veterans receive the best care our nation can provide.”

As the White House readies the first Fentanyl Free America Summit, the following information was shared in an official release:

“Synthetic opioid (fentanyl) deaths dropped 22% in a single year — from 48,913 in 2024 to 38,084 in 2025.

Total drug overdose deaths fell 14% — from 81,313 in 2024 to 69,973 in 2025.

America recorded its lowest overall death rate ever in 2025, driven in large part by these sharp declines in drug fatalities.

President Trump designated major cartels — including Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and Sinaloa — as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, unlocking powerful sanctions, asset seizures, and enhanced prosecutorial tools to crush their operations.

President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, permanently classifying fentanyl analogs as Schedule I drugs and closing the chemical loopholes traffickers had exploited for years.

President Trump designated illicit fentanyl and its core precursors as Weapons of Mass Destruction, enabling harsher penalties, expanded seizure authorities, and treating this poison with the full force of national security tools.”

Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz co-authored an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal with the headline “We’re Defending ObamaCare From Lawfare.” The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is commonly referred to as ObamaCare.

According to a summary of the piece provided by Dr. Oz,

“Supporters of the ACA should be alarmed by the industrial-scale litigation campaign against it. Critics of the Trump administration who purport to fight for patients are hurting them, because they won’t let us do our job. Activist organization Democracy Forward has made the administration the subject of a litigation campaign that seeks to undermine ObamaCare on any issue, no matter how minor or technical.”

The USDA called on states and school districts to sign the “Pledge for Healthier School Meals,” a commitment to improve the quality of meals served in school cafeterias.

Commenting on this, USDA Secretary Rollins said, “From bringing whole milk back to cafeterias to strengthening Farm to School partnerships and supporting America’s farmers and ranchers, we’re shining a new light on the importance of school nutrition and giving parents and students healthier choices. I am calling on every state to pledge to serve even more real, whole foods in school’s to support the health of our children. A healthy body fuels a healthy mind... and together, we’re building a stronger, healthier America.”