Today’s Daily Brief covers a new partnership between HHS and the VA to advance research into psychedelic therapies for veterans, an HHS rebuttal to legacy media regarding parasite statistics, an ARPA-H push to accelerate ibogaine clinical research for opioid addiction, an update from Dr. Mehmet Oz on record-high Medicare anti-fraud returns for fiscal year 2025, a final call for high school athletes to apply for the 2026 Patriot Games, a federal appeals court decision reviving over 500 Tylenol lawsuits regarding autism and ADHD claims, and a civil investigation launched by Florida into the marketing of commercial baking flours containing potassium bromate.

HHS and and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on researching, developing, and responsibly deploying rapid-acting psychedelic treatments for veterans with serious mental health conditions, contingent on future FDA approval.

This initiative supports President Trump’s Executive Order accelerating medical treatments for serious mental illness, focusing on workforce training, clinical protocols, real-world evidence collection, and system-wide preparation for safe implementation.

Key points of the MOU are as follows:

“Increasing participation in clinical research on promising rapid-acting mental health treatments for veterans

Training therapists, nurses, physicians, and other clinicians to safely administer future FDA-approved rapid-acting psychiatric drug products

Collecting and sharing real-world data on the safety, effectiveness, and costs of these treatments to improve patient care and inform future policy

Coordinating research and sharing evidence as appropriate and consistent with legal authority that may help inform future FDA regulatory decisions and coverage policies

Developing clinical guidance and educational resources to help providers — and ultimately patients — understand how approved treatments should be delivered safely and effectively”

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “America owes every veteran the best care our nation can provide. We’re not going to wait while promising treatments sit on the sidelines. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, HHS and the VA are working together to develop safe, FDA-approved innovations and transition them from research into care so veterans can access the treatments they deserve.”

Further to this, according to an official statement, “FDA and the VA are also entering into a separate, complementary MOU in which the agencies will expand information-sharing and scientific collaboration as appropriate and consistent with applicable law to help advance the development and evaluation of innovative therapies for serious mental illnesses.”

HHS Hits Back At Legacy Media on Explosive Diarrhea Reports

Amid reports of an outbreak of a parasite causing explosive diarrhea, the HHS issued a statement which specifically corrected a report from the “Headquarters” media outlet.

According to HHS:

“We hate diarrhea as much as HQNewsNow [Headquarters], but here is what they didn’t tell you:

Cyclospora cases naturally rise every year between May and August.

Cyclospora tracking never stopped. CDC is actively working with 3,000 health departments to gather data.

There are 843 confirmed cases with 1,500 additional cases under analysis.

FDA is doing its job: investigating the outbreak alongside CDC and state/local partners using established epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback tools.”

ARPA-H Launches Urgent Push for Ibogaine as Opioid Treatment

ARPA-H announced a partnership with HHS to accelerate ibogaine research for treating opioid use disorder, which affects 5.7 million Americans and carries high overdose risks. The agency further announced that it seeks teams experienced in IND development, clinical trials, and regulatory strategy, with solution summaries due by August 9.

Dr. Oz Announces FY 2025 Medicare Savings

In a new anti-fraud update, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz stated, “Fighting fraud isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s one of the smartest investments we make. In FY 2025, Medicare saved more than $22 for every $1 invested in program integrity — the highest return on investment in the program’s history.”

Secretary Kennedy urged youngsters to sign up for the Patriot Games 2026 before applications close this week. The games are a nationally televised competition in August 2026 at Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio, selecting one male and one female high school athlete aged 14-17 from each state and territory to compete in challenges testing strength, speed, agility, teamwork, resilience, and leadership.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a lower-court judge improperly excluded expert testimony from three doctors linking prenatal Tylenol use to autism and ADHD, thereby reviving more than 500 private lawsuits against maker Kenvue and various retailers. The Court found the experts’ methodologies acceptable despite scientific disagreement on the issue but stressed it was not ruling on the merits of the claims themselves. The cases now return to district court for further proceedings; medical groups continue to regard acetaminophen as safe for use in pregnancy, and no firm scientific consensus supports the alleged link.

Florida Targets Bakers' Flour in Deceptive Practices Probe

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched a civil investigation into General Mills and its subsidiary, Pillsbury, over the distribution of bulk commercial baking flours containing potassium bromate. The state is scrutinizing where these 50-pound sacks were distributed, with particular concern over whether the additive reached Florida pre-K–12 schools. Subpoenas were issued under Florida's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act to investigate how these flour products are marketed and sold to consumers. Potassium bromate is not illegal in Florida and under FDA rules, is deemed safe for human consumption.