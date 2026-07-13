Today’s Daily Brief covers an update from Assistant Secretary Dr. Brian Christine regarding proposals to expand testosterone therapy prescribing, comments from Secretary Kennedy supporting eldercare programs that preserve independence, warnings from Dr. Adam Urato regarding missing financial disclosures in a prominent 2006 antidepressant pregnancy study, and a new health statement from HHS encouraging the consumption of calcium-rich real foods.

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brian J. Christine, MD, shared a JAMA article titled “Testosterone Therapy: Does New Evidence Warrant Broader Prescribing?”

The article details FDA proposals to expand access to testosterone replacement therapy by updating product labeling. These proposals would remove the restriction noting unestablished safety and efficacy for age-related hypogonadism, narrow the prostate cancer contraindication to only metastatic cases (with continued screening and monitoring), and revise benign prostatic hyperplasia warnings to indicate that therapy does not typically worsen symptoms.

Commenting on the article, Dr. Christine said, “As our understanding of testosterone therapy continues to evolve, prescribing information should reflect the best available science. At HHS, we’re committed to pursuing gold-standard science so physicians can deliver the best possible care for their patients.”

Secretary Kennedy Supports Dignity In Old Age

Secretary Kennedy made the following comments about providing the elderly with a dignified life. According to the HHS Secretary, “Every American deserves the opportunity to age with dignity. At InnovAge in Thornton, Colorado, I met seniors who are building friendships, receiving high-quality care, and remaining in their homes instead of nursing facilities. This is a model of healthcare that strengthens communities while delivering better outcomes.”

According to Dr. Adam Urato,

“20 years ago, WSJ reported on a major study in JAMA, which showed depression relapse with stopping SSRIs in pregnancy. But the authors had not disclosed they had been paid by SSRI makers. So the authors were essentially warning pregnant women about stopping antidepressants - while they were being paid significant amounts of money by Pharma. The JAMA article also made no mention whatsoever of the issue of SSRI withdrawal. Symptoms after stopping were deemed relapse. And now, 20 years later, the original JAMA article is online & still lacks accurate financial disclosures & the correction the journal originally issued.”

He then posted an image of what he referred to as “the missing financial disclosures from the JAMA 2006 article on the risk of depression relapse in women who stop antidepressants in pregnancy.”

HHS Encourages The Consumption of Calcium Rich Foods

HHS released the following statement on the benefits of a calcium rich diet, “Calcium is known for building strong teeth and bones. But this electrolyte also regulates hydration, metabolism, muscle function, blood clotting, and hormonal health. Plant-based sources of calcium, such as spinach and kale, contain defense chemicals that inhibit calcium absorption. Get your calcium from Real Food: milk, cheese, yogurt, bone-in fish, and select brands of mineral water. When shopping, check the Nutrition Facts label to see if your water is calcium-rich.”