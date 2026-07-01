Today’s Daily Brief covers Secretary Kennedy’s termination of Covid era Emergency Use Authorization declarations, the official return of the Presidential Fitness Test at a Boys & Girls Club event, Assistant Secretary Admiral Brian Christine’s published piece opposing assisted suicide, an NIH milestone marking the All of Us Research Program as the world’s largest integrated genomics database, and a fertilizer relief update from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Secretary Kennedy announced the termination of the “COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) declarations for drugs and biological products and for medical devices,” concluding that the circumstances that justified these emergency authorities no longer exist.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Americans deserve a regulatory system that is transparent, accountable, and rooted in the rule of law. By ending these COVID-19 emergency use authorization declarations, we’re reinforcing public confidence that emergency authorities are temporary and targeted.”

The HHS announcement does not directly impact the liability protections that multiple products associated with prior Covid-related EUAs enjoy.

The most well-known Covid-related products on the market will continue to enjoy PREP Act liability shields until December 31, 2029. This stems from a decision in the final weeks of the Biden administration to invoke the Twelfth Amendment to the PREP Act declaration, specifically extending liability immunity for the manufacturing, distribution, and administration of FDA-licensed or authorized Covid vaccines until the end of 2029. Such products include, but are not limited to, the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and the Pfizer therapeutic Paxlovid.

Items that will eventually lose their liability shields as a downstream consequence of today’s directive are niche products that rely solely on an active EUA to remain on the market and that fail to transition to full FDA approval during the wind-down period.

The aforementioned category applies to unapproved emergency diagnostic test kits, uncleared personal protective equipment (PPE), or temporary pediatric formulation batches. Once their respective transition timelines expire [December 27, 2026 for medical devices (180 days) and June 30, 2027 for drugs and biologics (12 months)], any newly manufactured or administered doses of these specific unapproved products will be forced off the market, and any subsequent unauthorized distribution would strip them of PREP Act protections.

Secretary Kennedy joined 75 children at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, in cooperation with the WWE, to officially kick off the return of the Presidential Fitness Test. Commenting on the event, Secretary Kennedy said, “More than 60 years ago, my uncle, President John F. Kennedy, challenged America to make physical fitness a national priority because he understood that the strength of our nation begins with the health of our people. Today, President Trump is restoring that vision. By bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test and launching GetActive.gov/kids, we are giving parents, schools, and communities the tools to help children build healthy habits, strengthen their bodies, and discover what they’re capable of achieving.”

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brian Christine M.D. authored a piece in Breitbart on the importance of fostering a culture of care, rather than one focused on death. According to Dr. Christine, “We, at the Department of Health and Human Services, do not support assisted suicide because every person possesses inherent dignity, especially in moments of suffering. Compassion is not measured by how quickly we end a life, but by how faithfully we care for one another.”

The NIH announced that its All of Us Research Program has reached a major milestone, now serving as the largest integrated genomics and health database in the world. The program has released an unprecedented dataset that combines whole genome sequences, electronic health records, and other health information from hundreds of thousands of diverse participants, providing researchers with powerful new tools to advance personalized medicine and scientific discovery.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins posted an update on fertilizer relief for American farmers. The administration credits recent market improvements, including urea prices down 58%, potash down 54%, and ammonia down 40% from Biden-era peaks, with delivering results since January 2025.

According to Rollins, a key new action is President Trump’s proclamation temporarily suspending countervailing duties on certain phosphate fertilizer imports, expected to save farmers an estimated $1.82 billion annually, reduce phosphate prices by about 22%, and benefit over 100,000 farms across 97 million planted acres.