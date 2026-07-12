Today’s Daily Brief covers a new video partnership between Secretary Kennedy and WWE stars to promote the Presidential Fitness Test, an anti-fraud update from Dr. Mehmet Oz on an ongoing investigation into a $2.1 billion adult daycare fraud ring in New York City, an infographic shared by Executive Director Scott Brady regarding the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, the official swearing-in of country music star John Rich as the new White House Special Envoy for American Landowners, and comments from Secretary Kennedy celebrating a major milestone as all 50 states join the “A Home for Every Child” foster care initiative.

Secretary Kennedy and WWE Join Forces to Encourage Presidential Fitness Excellence

Secretary Kennedy released a video featuring WWE stars encouraging children to prepare for the newly reinstated Presidential Fitness Test.

Dr. Oz Provides Anti-Fraud Update From New York

According to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, “FLUSHING, QUEENS, NYC — an epicenter for one of the biggest fraud rings you’ve never heard of: Social adult daycares. In Queens, NY alone, social adult daycares generate $2.1 BILLION. Nick Shirley and I investigated, and the War on Fraud continues.”

Later, the Executive Director of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, Scott Brady, shared the following infographic.

Special Envoy For American Landowners Sworn In

The new White House Special Envoy for American Landowners, music star John Rich, was officially sworn in.

Welcoming Special Envoy Rich to his new position, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said, “No one is more deserving than John Rich . Congratulations on being sworn in as Special Envoy for American Landowners! Together, we’re committed to defending the private property rights of America’s farmers, ranchers, and landowners and ensuring they never have to fight these battles alone.”

Secretary Kennedy Comments on All 50 States Joining “A Home for Every Child”

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Health starts at home—and for the thousands of kids in America’s foster care system, a healthy, happy, loving home can feel out of reach. This week, ACF reached a major milestone: all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have now joined A Home for Every Child. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again, one home at a time.”

The “A Home For Every Child” initiative led by ACF, aims to increase the number of licensed foster homes relative to children in care, addressing the current shortfall of roughly 57 homes per 100 children. It promotes stronger families, prevention services, and foster family recruitment under President Trump’s Fostering the Future Executive Order, with all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico now participating to ensure every child has a safe, stable, loving home.