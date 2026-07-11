Today’s Daily Brief covers a joint memorandum released by HHS, USDA, and EPA to reduce heavy metals and toxic contaminants in the food supply, an anti-fraud update from Dr. Mehmet Oz on a $2 million Medicare kickback sentencing in Wisconsin, a defense of religious liberty and conscience rights by the HHS Office for Civil Rights, a "Waste Watch" video update detailing billions recovered in healthcare fraud losses, and a new Unified Funding Strategy announced by the NIH to streamline research grants.

A joint memorandum on reducing the presence of heavy metals and other contaminants in food was jointly released by HHS, USDA, and EPA.

The memorandum is designed to enhance efficiency through interagency information sharing, mutual consultation, joint sampling and testing programs (including FSIS’s National Residue Program), development of analytical methods, establishment of tolerances/action levels, and coordinated regulatory responses to potential violations.

FSIS holds primary responsibility for inspected products from slaughter to consumer, FDA oversees animal drugs, pre-slaughter animals, and most other foods while investigating violations, and EPA regulates pesticides and sets related tolerances under FIFRA and the FD&C Act.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Protecting Americans from harmful contaminants in food is a core priority of the Trump Administration. We are strengthening oversight, improving detection, and coordinating across the federal government to reduce exposure to heavy metals and other toxins. I appreciate Secretary Rollins and Administrator Zeldin for their leadership as we work together to protect American families and Make America Healthy Again.”

USDA Secretary Rollins commented, “The Trump Administration is taking another major step to Make America Healthy Again. Alongside Secretary Kennedy and EPA Administrator Zeldin, we are announcing a new agreement to strengthen how our agencies work together to detect and reduce heavy metals and other contaminants in America’s food supply. By modernizing testing, improving coordination, and increasing transparency, we’re ensuring Americans can have even greater confidence that the food on their tables meets the highest standards of safety. Food security is national security, and protecting the health of American families will always be a top priority.”

Dr. Oz Gives Fraud Update From Wisconsin

During his anti-fraud tour of Wisconsin, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz offered the following update:

“In Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, Kestrel Medical owner Bruce Johnson was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a healthcare kickback scheme.



The conspiracy involved paying for signed prescriptions for durable medical equipment, resulting in more than $2 MILLION in Medicare payments and efforts to divert company assets before bankruptcy.



That’s YOUR Wisconsin taxpayer dollars funding someone else’s luxurious lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable Americans.”

HHS OCR Offers Defense of Religious Liberty

HS Office for Civil Rights Director Paula M. Stannard spoke at SAMHSA’s Called to Care Behavioral Health event, declaring that “Conscience Rights are Civil Rights.”

She stressed that faith-based organizations are essential partners in advancing health and well-being, and that OCR works to ensure they can serve without discrimination based on religious beliefs or moral convictions. The post, accompanied by a photo of her address, underscores the agency’s commitment to protecting these rights alongside its civil rights mission.

HHS Releases “Waste Watch” Video Update

HHS published a video update on the Trump Administration’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, recovering $6.5B in intended fraud losses through 455 criminal/civil charges against defendants including 90 medical professionals

According to a statement from NIH, “The new Unified Funding Strategy keeps peer review foundational while allowing NIH to consider the full picture, including scientific merit, innovation, public health needs, and emerging research opportunities.”