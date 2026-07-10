Today’s Daily Brief covers the nationwide expansion of the Administration for Children and Families' (ACF) "A Home for Every Child" initiative with all 50 states joining the program, an update from CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz on billions of dollars in projected Medicare anti-fraud savings, a reaffirmation from Dr. Brian Christine regarding the administration's stance on evidence-based child health policy, a major EPA proposal to roll back heavy-duty truck emissions rules, and a newly announced $1.625 billion USDA bridge payment program providing financial relief to specialty crop farmers.

Assistant Secretary for ACF Alex J. Adams announced that all 50 states are now part of the “A Home for Every Child” initiative. According to Assistant Secretary Adams, “When we launched A Home for Every Child...we knew states were ready...Fifty states joining this initiative sends a powerful message: America is ready to rally around children in foster care and the families who step forward for them.”

A Home for Every Child is an ACF initiative with advocacy from the First Lady that focuses on improving the current ratio of 57 approved foster homes per 100 children through reduced paperwork, streamlined data sharing, and state flexibility in recruitment, retention, and entry prevention.

Under the terms of the program, states report monthly progress in exchange for reporting relief, with a $7 million competition rewarding the best improvements, tied to federal child welfare modernization priorities.

A further statement from HHS read, “Thanks to the leadership of First Lady Melania Trump and ACF Assistant Secretary Adams, all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have joined the ACF/HHS “A Home for Every Child” initiative. Today, America has just 57 licensed foster homes for every 100 children in foster care. Our mission is simple: ensure every child in foster care has a safe, stable, and loving home. Together, we’re making that vision a reality—one child, one family, and one community at a time.”

Dr. Oz Provides Further Update on Anti-Fraud Savings

According to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, “Before the War on Fraud, we projected Medicare payments for skin substitutes would be over $25 BILLION. Today, we project it to be less than 1% of that. The White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud is taking action to stop bad actors, save taxpayer dollars, and save American lives.”

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brian Christine MD, made the following statement on the administration’s child health policy, “The Trump Administration stands strong in its work to protect children and restore evidence-based medicine. HHS remains committed to ensuring health policy is guided by science, transparency, and the long-term well-being of America’s children, not ideology.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins expressed support for an EPA proposal to roll back stringent Biden-era heavy-duty truck emissions regulations, a move officials state will save the trucking industry an estimated $12 billion and lower consumer costs for everyday goods.

The new proposal eases costly vehicle warranty mandates and eliminates restrictive Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) engine speed caps (often referred to as "limp mode" ) that previously stranded truckers and farmers during system errors, replacing them with standard dashboard warnings instead. While retaining nearly 90% of planned nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission reductions, the shift aims to lower the price of new trucks by up to $6,000 each and improve supply chain reliability by scaling back what critics labeled as government overreach.

According to Secretary Rollins, “Every unnecessary regulation placed on America’s truckers ultimately drives up costs for our farmers, ranchers, and families. GOOD NEWS - President Trump is putting another burdensome Biden-era environmental rule on the chopping block… delivering much-needed regulatory relief for the hardworking Americans who produce and transport our food. Thank you, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, for your work restoring common sense.”



According to an official announcement from USDA, “$1.625 billion is available to specialty crop farmers through USDA’s Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers program. These payments provide financial support to allow producers to pay for production and marketing inputs in the face of significant market disruptions and elevated input costs during the 2025 growing season. Enrollment is open through August 7, 2026.”