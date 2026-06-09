Everyone at MAHA Institute extends our condolences to the family of Warner Mendenhall. As the founder of the Freedom Counsel and the owner of the Mendenhall Law Firm, Mr. Mendenhall developed a reputation as a tireless and sincere fighter for our most vital freedoms and a true believer in justice for all.

HHS and the Department of Education announced new developments in the initiative to improve the quality of nutritional education at the nation’s medical schools. During the event, 19 educational institutions signed on to President Trump’s Nutrition Education Pledge. Following yesterday’s event, a total of 73 medical schools have joined the Nutrition Education Pledge

New signatories include: Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, Florida Atlantic University, Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine, Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, University of Massachusetts, University of Maryland, University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, St. Louis University School of Medicine, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, Hofstra University, Temple University Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Lincoln Memorial University DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, University of Texas Medical Branch, University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine, Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine, and West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Poor diets are the primary driver of America’s chronic disease epidemic, and today’s announcement reflects the shifting landscape toward placing nutrition and prevention at the core of patient health. Still, more work remains, and I look forward to seeing nutrition play an increased role as the latest science, data, and best practices develop.”

Commenting on the initiative, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said, “When we go to medical school, we're generally not taught to stop doing things. We're not taught to, uh, de-prescribe medications. That was a major issue last month when the secretary came out vocally and, I think, appropriately talking about the fact that we never de-prescribe some of the anti-depressants that are used in America, and the medical community has heard that message and started talking about it a lot more. We don't talk about taking drugs down the same way we don't talk about nutrition because it's part of prevention. It's not part of the culture. And this is an important issue. If we don't learn these things in medical school, they cannot be important because everything we learn that's important about health, we're going to learn in medical school.”

Secretary Kennedy called on Americans to share their experiences regarding addiction and recovery with the federal government in order to improve treatment options.

According to the HHS Secretary, “Addiction has touched nearly every American family. Together, we can help more Americans find recovery and reclaim their lives. Great American Recovery Co-Chair Kathryn Burgum and I want to hear directly from you. Share your ideas, experiences, and recommendations through our public Request for Information. Tell us what’s working, what’s failing, and how the federal government can better support treatment, recovery, and healing.”