The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
4h

We need to push for organic cotton to be grown and manufactured in the US. It’s my understanding that textiles get sprayed with chemicals to prevent mold when they’re shipped over here

Reply
Share
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
3h

Glad they are doing things better

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture