Secretary Kennedy commented on Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Washington, and West Virginia joining the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Medicaid Demonstration Program.

According to the HHS Secretary:

“Every American deserves access to effective mental health and addiction treatment. By bringing 10 new states into the CCBHC Demonstration Program, we are expanding coordinated treatment services in communities across the country. This program strengthens behavioral health systems, advances President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative, and helps us Make America Healthy Again.”

According to an earlier statement from SAMHSA, “The CCBHC Medicaid Demonstration Program provides states with sustainable funding that expands access to comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder treatment and recovery support services, strengthening behavioral health systems nationwide.”

HHS shared an NBC Today Show segment about a recent report from the Office of the Surgeon General regarding the harms of excessive screen time on children.

Speaking with Fox News, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin discussed the phasing out of animal testing. According to Zeldin, “During the first Trump Administration, there were significant steps made at EPA to start a permanent phase-out of animal testing. And then, over the course of the Biden administration at EPA, that progress just stalled. What we did was resume that progress last year as soon as we came in, and we continue to implement this phase-out of animal testing. And part of the process that EPA is responsible for is validating these new approach methods—the alternative ways of being able to assess, to research, to study without having to use animals. So this past week, we announced 13 new approach methods. Having that approval from our agency, which allows us to continue that process of phasing out animal testing permanently.”