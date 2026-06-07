The FDA released a Dear Veterinarian Letter on June 5, 2026, providing resources and guidance for veterinarians on using authorized or conditionally approved animal drugs to prevent and treat New World screwworm (Cochliomyia hominivorax) myiasis in livestock, pets, and other species.

The nonprofit group Children’s Health Defense shared a clip of Dr. Angus Dalgleish, who recently testified before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. In the segment, Dr. Dalgleish discusses the dangers of mRNA injections, many of which remain unknown, despite vaccine manufacturers stating the contrary.

In a recent statement to the press, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) warned of government overreach regarding exaggerated threats from infection diseases.

During a meeting with voters, Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback affirmed his opposition to all vaccine mandates. Outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis has championed legislation that would effectively prohibit vaccine mandates from both the public and private sectors.