HHS shared an ABC News segment on a recent report released by the Office of the Surgeon General in conjunction with HHS called, “Warning on the Harms of Screen Use: An Advisory and Toolkit on How to Protect Children and Adolescents.”

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya conducted a lengthy interview with Dr. Stephanie E. Haridopolos—the HHS Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of National Health Communications at the Office of the Surgeon General—about multi-agency efforts to research and combat Lyme disease.

Commenting on efforts to combat Lyme, Secretary Kennedy added, “In New Hampshire, I announced one of the most ambitious federal efforts ever undertaken to combat Lyme disease. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are accelerating research, driving innovation, improving care for patients and families, and attacking Lyme disease at its source.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz provided the following update on TrumpRx, the government’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) discounted drug platform: “We had about 600 medications on TrumpRx.gov, but the wonderful team added another 160 medications. That includes medications for things ranging from migraines to asthma, and people who have had heart attacks can benefit from getting these expensive medications at a steep discount. Think of it as a transparency site. For eight out of 10 people going to the pharmacy to get a medication, there’s a possibility that medication is on TrumpRx.gov. And you’ll know what that price is, ‘cause right in the pharmacy itself, you can go on the website, check it out, and maybe get a coupon to save you some. Super smart, easy to do. It’s the government’s website built for you. It’s—for that reason, there’s no cost to you.”

Commenting on a recent Senate committee hearing that he chaired on the potential links between COVID-19 shots and cancer, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) made the following statement: “Prior to 1997, there was serious media coverage of vaccine injuries. The swine flu vaccine was pulled from the market after 25 to 30 deaths were associated with it. Today, there are over 39,000 deaths associated with the COVID shot and countless more injuries. Yet, the legacy media remains silent. Could Big Pharma’s billions of dollars in advertising spending be the reason?”

During the hearing before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry spoke about his experience researching side effects of the Covid shot.

According to Dr. El-Deiry, “I…looked into everything we know about cancer and Covid infection and Covid vaccination…and found nearly 70 papers ascribing more than 300 reported cancer cases from 27 countries following one or more Covid mRNA vaccine injections.” He continued, “The reported cancers occurred near injection sites, like sarcomas or lymphomas, right at the injection site, within the head and neck region, within an L square, including…brain tumors and other tumors, and in some reported cases, spike protein was identified within tumor tissue.”

Senator Johnson later spoke with Real America’s Voice about the potential links between Covid shots and cancer.