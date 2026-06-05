NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has announced the next event in the NIH Scientific Freedom Lecture Series, scheduled for June 12, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. ET. The talk, titled “Energy Balance or Fuel Partitioning? A History Lesson in the Science of Obesity Pathogenesis, and Its Implications,” will feature science journalist and historian Gary Taubes.

The NIH selected Steven Schiff, M.D., Ph.D., to be the next director of the Fogarty International Center (FIC) and NIH associate director for international research.

In a new article published in Sexual Medicine Reviews by Lorena Oliveira de Paula dos Santos and colleagues, scientists found that antidepressant exposure can adversely affect sperm parameters and male fertility outcomes in animal models. The comprehensive review synthesized preclinical evidence from 32 animal studies, with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) being the most frequently studied class—particularly venlafaxine, fluoxetine, and paroxetine. Most of the research reported reductions in sperm concentration, motility, and normal morphology, indicating that several antidepressants may impair sperm quality and potentially compromise male fertility, though the authors emphasize the need for further studies to clarify the clinical relevance for humans.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) shared an update on his ongoing efforts to combat Alzheimer’s disease, highlighting a productive discussion with Alzheimer’s Association President Joanne Pike and NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. He emphasized his cosponsorship of the bipartisan ASAP Act, which would expand Medicare coverage for FDA-approved blood-based biomarker tests to enable earlier detection of dementia. Moran also noted his support for a $100 million increase in NIH funding for Alzheimer’s research in the FY 2026 appropriations bill, reaffirming his commitment as an NIH appropriator to accelerating progress toward a cure for the disease that impacts millions of American families.

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz made the following statement about ongoing efforts to combat fraud in Medicare and Medicaid:

“The moral indignation that the President feels, that many of you share, prompted the creation of the Task Force. Many of its members are on the dais today. Vice President Vance leads that endeavor and has boldly been able to create a whole-of-government, in fact, whole-of-government doesn't just mean all of federal government, it means all of state government as well. And I'm here representing Secretary Kennedy and some of the work that we've done looking at the numbers that are coming out of the federal government because the budget of CMS is large, it's 2 trillion dollars, roughly. Uh, it's means, it's a big target and foreign players, um, and maybe even foreign governments have been taking bits and pieces of this pie for a while, but they have been weaponized, and we see that here in Ohio and we're speaking about uh, the frustration that many Americans feel, left and right of the political uh spectrum, and certainly red and blue states both are experiencing this, which is why it was important for us to be here today. I was here last week with members of the CMS team and we came because we're investigating home healthcare fraud, autism fraud, and a series of different ways that the federal government is being pierced with different arrows from criminal elements that desire to suck taxpayer dollars out of the federal government and out of state government coffers as well.”

The CMS Administrator also made the following anti-fraud announcements relating to Ohio:

“CMS is suspending 49 Ohio home healthcare providers who’ve been identified as high-risk to the Medicaid program

CMS Granted a 6-month moratorium for all new home healthcare services and hospices in Ohio

CMS and Ohio to launch a state-specific Medicaid fraud war room and arming all states with information on high-risk providers.”



Secretary Kennedy released a video with Representative Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) explaining the health benefits of milk.