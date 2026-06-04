Two NIH researchers at a high-security BSL-4 (Biosafety Level 4) lab in Montana, the Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) which is part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), were charged with conspiring to smuggle monkeypox virus into the U.S. and making false statements to federal agents. The suspects were identified as Dutch national Vincent Munster, Chief of the NIH Virus Ecology Section, and Cameroonian national Claude Kwe, a research fellow in the same section. The men were seen carrying a large black case containing vials of the monkeypox virus after a visit to Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo.

The suspects told Customs and Border Protection officers the case contained only diagnostic equipment, but it held 113 vials in coolers. Testing confirmed 17 vials contained deactivated monkeypox virus, one had chickenpox virus, and two had human DNA. The men, who study emerging viral pathogens, face up to five years in prison. Each man was first brought into NIAID during Anthony Fauci’s leadership tenure.

Commenting on the alleged bio-crime, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said, “Is the Gain-of-Function Cabal finally unraveling? Congratulations and thank you to everyone involved in detecting the smuggled monkeypox and arresting those responsible. A thorough investigation is necessary to identify all co-conspirators and prosecute them to the full extent of the law.”

Gain-of-function is a term used to describe the dangerous practice of pathogenic enhancement, whereby scientists deliberately engineer viruses and other pathogens to become more virulent.

Commenting on the arrests, epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher noted that 93 of the vials the pair attempted to smuggle have yet to be tested.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the USDA’s Small Processors Action Plan in Virginia, alongside HHS Secretary Kennedy and Ben Carson.

The initiative provides $60 million in new funding for meat and poultry processors to expand capacity and counter decades of industry consolidation. Small and very small processors, which comprise over 90% of federally inspected facilities, have been squeezed, limiting options for ranchers, raising costs for families, and weakening rural economies. The plan focuses on making USDA a stronger partner through clearer guidance, faster approvals, better customer service, and greater transparency to help these processors scale, compete, and thrive—delivering more market access for farmers, greater consumer choices for local and healthy foods, and stronger rural communities.

HHS posted a list of Secretary Kennedy’s top MAHA accomplishments over a 500 day period.