Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) to pesticide and food manufacturers, including Bayer and PepsiCo, as part of efforts to examine health risks from glyphosate residues—particularly in oat-based cereals, snacks, and other products marketed to children, where the herbicide is often used as a desiccant shortly before harvest.

The probe aims to determine if companies have misled consumers about product safety and compliance.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a plan to phase out animal testing. According to an EPA statement, “For the first time in five years, EPA is updating its list of cutting-edge alternative test methods to replace the use of animal studies, also known as New Approach Methods (NAMs), for chemical assessments under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). EPA is also introducing a streamlined process for researchers, companies, and other stakeholders to nominate NAMs for consideration in pesticide and chemical assessments.”

The statement continued, “Taken together, these two actions mark major strides in meeting the Trump EPA’s goal of eliminating all mammalian animal testing by 2035 – an ambitious target set during the first Trump Administration that Administrator Lee Zeldin recommitted to meeting earlier this year. The Trump EPA has already made great strides reducing animal testing. For instance, EPA implemented the agency’s first-ever lab animal adoption program in April 2025 at one of its premiere research laboratories in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and the agency will continue working to get more animals into loving homes. Last year, EPA used high-quality alternative scientific methods to animal testing in its cancer evaluations for dibutyl phthalate and di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate for the first time ever, sparing an estimated 1,600 mice and rats from undergoing lab experiments.”

MAHA Institute congratulates Zach Lahn, the MAHA aligned winner of Iowa’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz made the following statement about Medicaid work requirements, “We are put on this earth with agency to change our future, change the country’s future, make the world a better place. We are put here to make a difference. For the millions of people who are able-bodied on Medicaid, on average, you’re spending 6.1 hours [per day] watching television or just hanging around. Congress, very wisely said, let’s get you back into the workforce. Let’s require you — to get free healthcare coverage — to be able to work 20 hours a week, or volunteer…or get an education. Just participate. If you can work, you should get up and work again.”

Turning to issues of fraud, Dr. Oz added, “If you’re defrauding our most vulnerable citizens in America, do not walk away from this threat — RUN away from us, because we’re coming after you.”

According to an official statement, “The NIH Office of Nutrition Research has launched the “Integration of Nutrition Training into Health Care Education” Challenge! This Challenge seeks to recognize exemplary curricula for integrating nutrition training into healthcare education for physicians and nurses across the nation.”

Secretary Kennedy visited Wisconsin as part of his “Take Back Your Health” Tour, accompanied by Representative Derrick Van Orden (R-WI). The trip highlighted support for American dairy farmers at Gilbertson Farm in Clear Creek, promoted the nutritional benefits of whole milk and dairy products, and toured the Perrigo infant formula facility in Eau Claire to underscore FDA testing results and efforts to ensure safe infant nutrition under Operation Stork Speed.

The HHS Secretary also met with religious organizations on addiction recovery, discussing the Trump administration’s Great American Recovery Initiative and new funding opportunities.