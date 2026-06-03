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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
13h

We need to do something about the toxic scented products that bombard us every day. Hotels and airports started pumping through their HVAC systems. Public restrooms use the toxic plug-in air fresheners. It happens at hospitals, medical facilities, dental office, GYMS, schools, daycare etc.

Currently there are class action lawsuits being rolled out by Cole & Van Law firm because so many people are affected by these toxic chemicals.

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Stephen Kirtland's avatar
Stephen Kirtland
11h

God bless Texas.

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