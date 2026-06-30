Today’s Daily Brief covers the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear an appeal by New York healthcare workers fired over COVID-19 religious exemption denials, the FDA’s selection of seven companies for a pilot program to boost domestic drug manufacturing, USDA Secretary Rollins’ celebration of “MAHA Day” at the Great American State Fair, ARPA-H’s rapid deployment of new mobile hospital prototypes for rural care, an update from Secretary Kennedy highlighting the STREETS recovery initiative, and a new presidential memorandum aimed at lowering the cost of living by promoting the “Freedom to Fix” vehicles.

The U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) denied a petition for a writ of certiorari from the appellants in John Doe, et al. v. Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York, et al. As a result, the appeal will not be heard by SCOTUS, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit’s ruling will remain in place without further review.

The case was originally brought by anonymous plaintiffs against New York Governor Kathy Hochul, other state officials, and the plaintiffs’ employers after they were fired for being denied religious exemptions from New York’s 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

The state’s emergency rule mandating vaccines for healthcare workers was eventually repealed in October 2023.The workers argued that the blanket rejection of their religious exemption requests violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for sincerely held religious beliefs unless doing so would cause undue hardship.

They further contended that the state mandate conflicted with (and was preempted by) federal law. A federal district court dismissed the case, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed that decision.

Justice Gorsuch (joined by Justices Thomas and Alito) criticized their fellow Justices for again declining to review a case involving healthcare workers fired for adhering to religious objections to Covid vaccination. Gorsuch described it as part of a “grim story” of front-line workers punished for their faith after New York removed religious (but not medical) exemptions from its mandates.

No majority opinion was issued.

The FDA announced the selection of seven companies for its PreCheck Pilot Program. According to the FDA, this initiative was launched in February 2026 to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, boost American global competitiveness, create jobs, and enhance the resilience of the drug supply chain. Selected companies include Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Cellares Corp., Eli Lilly, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, Kriya Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “President Trump is rebuilding America’s pharmaceutical manufacturing base because our nation’s health and security depend on it. The FDA’s PreCheck Pilot Program will help bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States, strengthen our drug supply chains, create high-quality American jobs, and ensure patients have reliable access to safe, effective medicines. This is another important step toward making America healthier, stronger, and more self-reliant.”

USDA Secretary Celebrates MAHA Day at Great American State Fair

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said the following about MAHA Day at the Great American State Fair in Washington D.C., “We’re partnering with the states who run the food stamp program to STOP taxpayer dollars from funding junk food, getting real food — including whole milk (#DrinkWholeMilk!) — back on family tables and in our schools. And implementing our new Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) that prioritize high-quality protein, dairy, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains — while reducing highly processed foods. American agriculture is leading the solution to our chronic disease crisis! BIG thank you to my MAHA partner Secretary Kennedy as we deliver on President Trump’s vision to Make America Healthy Again.”

ARPA-H Advances Rural Healthcare with Mobile Hospital Prototypes in Record Time

According to an official statement, ARPA-H’s PARADIGM program has successfully developed and tested mobile hospital units in just 18 months, enabling performers like Mission Mobile NC and Plan_Sys to deliver hospital-level critical care directly to rural communities where access delays contribute to poorer health outcomes.

HHS Secretary Speaks About Great American Recovery Initiative

Secretary Kennedy and Kathryn Burgum, co-chair of the Great American Recovery Initiative, spoke alongside Dr. Monty Burks, Director of the HHS Center for Faith, to highlight the STREETS initiative, which forms a key component of the Great American Recovery Initiative. According to Secretary Kennedy, “Recovery is more than getting someone sober—it’s building a system that supports them every step of the way.”

President Trump issued the memorandum titled “Lowering the Cost of Living by Promoting the Freedom to Fix.”

The memorandum instructs the EPA to issue guidance within 30 days clarifying allowable emissions-related repairs, to encourage and expedite alternative certification processes by capable organizations, and to reduce reliance on the California Air Resources Board (CARB) while increasing parts supply.

The memorandum also directs the EPA to deprioritize enforcement against individuals making good-faith repairs to their vehicles’ original configuration. The policy seeks to make vehicle repairs more affordable while protecting intellectual property.