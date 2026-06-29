Today’s Daily Brief covers a push by medical freedom advocates to override Governor Hobbs' vetoes on Arizona healthcare legislation, Senator Rand Paul's confirmation of Trump administration cooperation in his investigation of Anthony Fauci, and an update from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins on efforts to eradicate the New World screwworm.

Dawn Richardson, the Director of Advocacy for the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), called on Arizonans to contact state legislators to encourage an override of gubernatorial vetoes on the following pieces of legislation:

“ VETOED - AZ HB 2086 – Prohibits a governmental entity from requiring an Arizona resident to receive a vaccine for any disease/virus or wear a face mask/covering.

VETOED - AZ HB 2248 - Prohibits government, a business, school, or ticket issuer from barring employment, entry, service, etc. based on a person receiving or using a medical intervention.

VETOED - AZ SB 1212 – Prohibits a health care insurer from reimbursing a health professional at a different rate based on covered individual’s decision to refuse vaccination.

VETOED - AZ SB 1011 – Requires medical examiners and forensic pathologists to review infants' vaccine histories and to report certain infant deaths to the federal registry.”

Paul Confirms Trump Administration Cooperation on Fauci

Speaking on Fox News, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said that the Trump administration and Secretary Kennedy have been helpful in his investigation of Anthony Fauci. According to Senator Paul, the administration provided crucial documentation regarding Fauci’s alleged role in covering up the origins of the lab-made virus which causes Covid. He continued, “And what we now know beyond a reasonable doubt is that Anthony Fauci did, indeed, fund gain-of-function research. We have the evidence that the experiments were gaining in function. The viruses were becoming more lethal, more attachable to human cells, and more infectious. We do know that this was going on, that was funded by the NIH, specifically under the tutelage of Anthony Fauci. We know all of that.”

Later, he added, “The consequences of Anthony Fauci are antithesis of Liberty and Justice.”

Rollins Provides Update on New World screwworm

According to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, “More than 50 years ago, USDA scientists pioneered the sterile fly technique that eradicated New World screwworm from the United States. Today, we’re putting that proven science back to work. We’ve partnered with Panama to expand sterile fly production, just opened a new sterile fly production facility in Mexico, and next year Moore Air Base in Texas will begin producing sterile flies here at home. We’re using American innovation to protect our ranchers, our livestock, and eradicate New World screwworm once again. We’re off to a strong start but there is much work ahead of us.”