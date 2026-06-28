Today’s Daily Brief covers an update from CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz highlighting consumer savings on critical medications through the TrumpRx platform, a joint address from Secretary Kennedy and Dr. Oz detailing administration actions to combat Obamacare fraud, a new video from Secretary Kennedy encouraging Americans to explore federal "Eat Real Food" and "Get Active" initiatives, and an update from Senator Rand Paul regarding the official subpoena of Dr. Anthony Fauci for a late July testimony.

Dr. Oz Explains Savings to Consumers Through TrumpRx

In a recent interview on Fox Business, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said that the direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical platform TrumpRx has “given back $600 billion of value to the American people.” He added,

“So, these prices as you’re watching are going to help you with weight loss drugs, the so-called “fat shots,” as the president calls them. It’ll help you with fertility medications. Insulin is discounted on this site. So, it’s there for you. It’s the America website that the president made for you and it’s in your inbox if you desire to look at it. Second big bucket is MAHA. The secretary, and I’m with the secretary, I’m in the Health and Human Services building right now, focused on the MAHA movement because we know if we can prevent disease, that’s how we’ll really save money. The reason why the healthcare system is so expensive in this country, roughly twice as expensive per person than any other country on the planet, is we’re twice as fat. Cheryl, let’s call it out. If we’re heavy, it costs more to take care of you, and you develop more complications from things like hypertension and diabetes. And those complications are strokes and heart attacks and dementia and kidney failure and liver pathology— all these things you don’t want to have to deal with.”

Kennedy & Oz Tackle Obamacare Fraud

Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Oz released a video explaining steps the administration is taking to stop fraud related to the Affordable Care Act (commonly referred to as Obamacare).

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Dr. Oz and I are exposing how bad actors exploited the Obamacare marketplace by enrolling people without proper verification and profiting at taxpayers’ expense. The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to stop these corrupt schemes, recover taxpayer dollars, and hold fraudsters accountable. This is about protecting Americans from fraud and preventing your tax dollars from flowing to big insurance company profits. If you steal from the American people, we will find you—and we will hold you accountable.”

Secretary Kennedy and HHS workers appeared in a video encouraging Americans to research the "Get Active" and "Eat Real Food" initiatives. These programs aim to give Americans information on updated federal Dietary Guidelines, as well as outdoor activities that promote physical fitness.

Rand Paul Provides Update on Fauci Subpoena

According to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), “Six months of slow-walking. Months of negotiating a date. Then Dr. Fauci agreed and backed out. He will now testify under subpoena in late July. If you lie to Congress, you will answer for it. That day is coming.”