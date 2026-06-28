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Lorita
11h

This comment is for Secretary Kennedy and Dr Oz. I would love to provide and cook real food for my husband and myself. I do the best I can but our finances are limited due to being on Social Security and a shrinking monthly retirement from a former employer and here in Oregon costs of living that don't match our COLA raises. THAT is OUR PROBLEM. We see deep problems with using the allopathic healthcare system. We have lost trust. I've had stomach issues for over 20 years and no allopathic doc has helped and in some cases made it worse they only want to treat the symptoms with drugs and cannot seem to find time to discover the causes. My husband and I are forced to be on Medicare with a substantial amount of money taken out of our Social Security every month. If we had that money we could buy better food, keep our home maintained for safety, and go to a doctor who can better help us with functional methods; we'd be able to to pay out of pocket. If we don't use the Medicare Deductible in a certain month why not return it so we actually use it to buy better food or pay a doctor of our choice, who doesn't accept Medicare. When Medicare has not paid our bills in the past because "it is not a medical necessity", we paid for the blood work that one month was over $500; to me that is fraud against me done to me by Medicare. I have deep issues about this and I live in a over 50 mobile home park with many people here in the same boat. To end this I would like to say many American seniors are living in poverty, the same people who mostly worked most of their lives, tried to be decent people, stayed out of jail and even were Veterans who protected us. To me this is wrong on so many levels. Please address the issues I have raised. Thank you

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