Today’s Daily Brief covers a new executive order signed by President Trump to advance regenerative agriculture and study chemical exposures in the food supply, an HHS update revealing that over 1 billion health records have been securely exchanged via the TEFCA network, a newly published list of major fiscal achievements by HHS in healthcare delivery, an NIH-funded study highlighting an AI system that accelerates antibiotic development, Peter Navarro’s call for Congress to subpoena Anthony Fauci, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ veto of the naturopathic medicine bill.

President Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) titled “Advancing Regenerative Agriculture and Strengthening American Farm Resilience.”

The EO requires HHS, USDA, and EPA to expand research, drive innovation, and forge public-private partnerships to advance regenerative agriculture and support the MAHA agenda.

It directs the three agencies to jointly create a modern research framework for better understanding cumulative chemical exposures in the food supply, relying on innovative scientific methods. In addition, HHS will establish a National Institutes of Health Grand Prize Challenge to speed up the development of new tools for evaluating, diagnosing, and treating these exposures, while tasking ARPA-H with prioritizing breakthrough technologies that reduce reliance on conventional chemical crop protection products and improve public health.

Key provisions include:

The EPA must prioritize approving new substances as alternatives to older crop protection ingredients, while still completing required safety assessments quickly.

The EPA must review data on registered pre-harvest desiccation uses and ensure proper labeling and safety compliance.

USDA, HHS, and EPA must jointly develop a research framework on cumulative chemical exposures in the food supply, emphasizing new scientific methods (the New Approach Methodologies), but without requiring new regulations beyond existing law.

HHS must launch a NIH grand prize challenge for better ways to evaluate, diagnose, and treat cumulative chemical exposures, and prioritize research (via ARPA-H) on innovative technologies that reduce reliance on conventional chemical crop protection tools.

Commenting on the EO, Secretary Kennedy said, “Making America Healthy Again begins with understanding that health starts long before someone enters a doctor’s office. It starts with the food we eat and the way it is produced. Today’s Executive Order reflects President Trump’s commitment to working alongside America’s farmers to strengthen our food system while advancing research that will deepen our understanding of how agricultural practices, nutrition, environmental exposures, and human health are connected. America cannot Make America Healthy Again without America’s farmers.”

HHS, through the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), announced major progress in the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ (TEFCA®). In less than one year, the nationwide network has scaled from 10 million to over 1 billion health records exchanged, enabling secure sharing between patients and providers.

ONC has awarded a new contract for enhanced network oversight and is conducting additional reviews of Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) to ensure compliance. Officials also pledged stronger enforcement against information blocking, referring violations to the HHS Office for Civil Rights, Inspector General, and Department of Justice, while maintaining HIPAA protections for privacy and security.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Americans deserve secure, timely access to their health records. We are strengthening TEFCA to put patients in control of their health information, improve care coordination, and ensure health data moves securely where it is needed. Access to your own health records is a fundamental right.”

HHS Lists Fiscal Achievements in Healthcare Delivery

HHS officially provided the following list of fiscal achievements in areas related to healthcare delivery in the last year of the Trump administration:

“$50 billion to be distributed over the next five years to all 50 states via the Rural Health Transformation fund.



$700 million in new funding to address mental illness, addiction, and homelessness nationwide.



$135 million to expand nutrition services and strengthen rural health workforce.



$64.3 billion in federal and state savings over the next 10 years via the voluntary MFN framework by requiring manufacturers to make existing drugs available to state Medicaid programs at MFN prices.

An estimated $500 million in savings to consumers via TrumpRx with direct consumer access to common, high-cost brand-name and generic prescription drugs at MFN prices.”

NIH funded researchers at the University of Pennsylvania developed an AI system called ApexGo that builds on their earlier APEX tool to rapidly design and improve antimicrobial peptides. These are short chains of amino acids that kill bacteria by disrupting their cell membranes. Facing the growing crisis of antibiotic resistance, the team used ApexGo to optimize 10 promising peptides originally derived from extinct organisms. This generated 100 enhanced versions.

Navarro Encourages Congress to Subpoena Fauci

White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro accused Anthony Fauci of “playing God” during the Covid era.

According to Navarro, “He funded the Wuhan lab research, buried the lab leak, and the media covered for him, shifting the blame to President Trump. Congress, get off your ass and subpoena him.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed CS/SB 688, a bill passed by the legislature that would have reestablished licensure for naturopathic doctors, which had been banned in the state since 1959. The bill would have created a Board of Naturopathic Medicine, set education and exam standards, and allowed the regulated practice of natural therapies while barring drugs, surgery, and certain other interventions.

The Governor and supporters of the veto praised the decision for avoiding new bureaucracy, costly licensing fees, and out-of-state training mandates, arguing that it preserves medical freedom and prevents unnecessary hurdles for existing practitioners. Naturopathic groups like the Florida Naturopathic Physicians Association expressed disappointment, viewing the bill as a vital step toward professional recognition, public protection through standards, and expanded patient access to holistic care amid provider shortages.