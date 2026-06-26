Today’s Daily Brief covers the Supreme Court’s landmark preemption ruling in favor of Monsanto regarding Roundup lawsuit liability, Representative Luna’s legislative push to strip pesticide companies of liability protections, a newly released USDA report revealing a 10.62% national SNAP payment error rate, a multi-agency push to expand the role of pharmacists in prescribing opioid use disorder medications, an NIH update on game-like screening tools for rapid depression diagnosis, ARPA-H’s launch of the REST program to optimize sleep quality, and President Trump’s nomination of Chris Klomp for Deputy HHS Secretary.

In a 7–2 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled that Monsanto cannot be held liable under state laws for failing to warn consumers about the alleged cancer risks of its weedkiller, Roundup. This decision will apply to pending and future litigation against other pesticide and herbicide manufacturers.

According to the majority opinion, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) grants regulatory authority exclusively to the EPA, not to state regulators. This relies on the legal doctrine of preemption.

Preemption means that a higher level of government (typically federal) overrides or displaces conflicting laws from a lower level of government (typically state or local).

As many as 61,000 pending lawsuits could now be dismissed as a result of the Court’s decision. Cases that have been decided (on the basis of Monsanto’s failure to warn) could now be reversed on appeal.

The dissent relied heavily on legal precedent (specifically the 2005 Supreme Court case Bates v. Dow Agrosciences). Under this principle, if a state law violation is also a violation of federal law, the state claim should be allowed to move forward.

Because FIFRA bans “misbranding” (meaning a label cannot lack adequate warnings necessary to protect health) dissenting justices argued that a state law failure-to-warn claim simply enforces that exact same federal standard. If a product causes cancer and lacks a warning, it is “misbranded” under federal law, meaning the state lawsuit isn’t adding a different requirement; it’s enforcing a parallel one, according to the dissent.

Rep. Luna Promises to End Liability Shields for Pesticide/Herbicide Manufacturers

Following the landmark SCOTUS decision, Representative Anna Paulina Luna released the following statement: “After today’s Supreme Court ruling in favor of Monsanto, I will officially be introducing legislation stripping pesticide companies of any liability protections for the harm their products cause the American people. These companies purposefully omit labeling information knowing their products cause cancer and other health problems. It is time they are held accountable. Enough is enough.”

The USDA announced the FY 2025 national SNAP payment error rate (PER) of 10.62%, topping the 6% congressional threshold, representing about $10.1 billion in improper payments (over- and underpayments) despite a decline from FY 2024.

Commenting on this, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said, “USDA Food and Nutrition has taken historic action to help states curb waste. We stand ready to continue that work. We’re not backing down in the fight to make SNAP more accountable to the American taxpayer.”

ACF, SAMHSA, and CMS highlighted the importance of a Dear Colleague Letter urging states to expand pharmacists’ scope-of-practice laws to allow appropriately trained pharmacists to prescribe or initiate Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), such as buprenorphine, consistent with federal law.

The letter highlights pharmacists’ widespread accessibility (over 95% of Americans live within 10 miles of a pharmacy) as a way to overcome barriers like workforce shortages and rural access gaps, reduce family separations driven by untreated parental opioid use disorder, and support prevention under Title IV-E funding. It notes that at least 10 states already permit such prescribing, emphasizes adherence to standards of care, and aligns with broader recovery initiatives without mandating changes. Additional resources, including a new SAMHSA advisory, are provided to guide implementation.

NIH released the following summary of a recent study, “NIH-supported researchers used game-like tasks to study how people with depression evaluate rewarding experiences. They found that people with depression assessed rewards differently than those without the disorder, and that these differences were linked to symptom severity. With further testing, these tools could help doctors more quickly identify and track depression.”

ARPA-H officially launched the REST (Restorative & Health-Enhancing Sleep Time) program to transform research on sleep patterns into a measurable, personalized, and controllable biological system.

President Nominates Chris Klomp for Deputy HHS Secretary

President Trump announced the nomination of Chris Klomp to be the next Deputy HHS Secretary. According to the President,

”HHS is a massive and complex organization, but Chris knows exactly how to run it. He is doing a FANTASTIC job leading Medicare, and overseeing day-to-day operations. Secretary Kennedy, Dr. Oz, and I made this decision together! Chris’ experience building a BIG business gave him the TOUGHNESS to drive desperately needed major reforms, including my Historic MOST FAVORED NATION Drug Pricing Policy, to finally stop foreign freeriding off the backs of the American People. It is time for other countries to pay their fair share, and they’re doing so! Our Drug Prices have come down MASSIVELY in the last year. Chris puts AMERICA FIRST, and will reform Healthcare to Make America Great and Healthy Again. Congratulations Chris! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Klomp currently serves as the Director of the Center for Medicare.