The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
7m

Great interview Dr. Drew had with Justin Hart (friend of Jay Bhattacharya ) he has info on Fauci and Covid origins.

https://www.youtube.com/live/c4D3X9D4kmA?si=E4c5MLCpBvVcwtOb

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