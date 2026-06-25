Today’s Daily Brief covers a New York Times podcast spotlighting Secretary Kennedy’s policy announcement urging non-drug alternatives to SSRIs, ARPA-H’s deployment of AI to accelerate biomedical research discoveries, the NIH Director's commitment to reshoring clinical trials, new FDA guidance on sunscreen, Secretary Kennedy's announcement concluding the domestic Hantavirus monitoring effort, and a new video from Secretary Kennedy emphasizing the importance of connecting families to disability support networks.

The latest episode of The New York Times’ Daily podcast covered Secretary Kennedy’s announcement of a Dear Colleague letter urging clinicians to explore, and in many cases prioritize non-drug alternatives to SSRIs, a class of psychotropic drugs with many known side effects.

According to New York Times journalist Ellen Barry, “…at the beginning of May, Secretary Kennedy appeared at a summit on overmedicalization that was held by the MAHA Institute and Inner Compass Initiative, which is a support organization for people going off mental health medications. The thesis of the entire day was overuse of SSRIs. And at the end of that day he announced a set of regulatory changes that all kind of aimed to encourage clinicians to help patients get off SSRIs.”

In a recent interview on The Federal Drive, ARPA-H Program Manager Paul Sheehan explained that the Intelligent Generator of Research (IGoR) addresses key inefficiencies in biomedical science—such as tracking vast literature, identifying high-priority experiments in complex, high-dimensional biological systems, accessing specialized tools or collaborators, and ensuring reproducible results across labs. The AI-powered ecosystem ingests existing research to build models, spots knowledge gaps, designs targeted experiments, and facilitates precise communication so distant teams can replicate work reliably.

Sheehan emphasized keeping humans central for creativity and validation while building disease-specific IGoR instances that could eventually integrate into comprehensive human digital twins. The five-year program is currently soliciting ambitious, cross-disciplinary teams (due June 25), with a Proposers’ Day held on June 9 to foster collaborations among biologists, AI experts, and automation specialists.

NIH Director Explains Move to Reshore Clinical Research

According to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, “At NIH, we’re committed to ensuring America remains the gold standard for developing the treatments and cures of tomorrow. That starts with rigorous clinical research conducted right here at home.”

The FDA published the following scientific recommendations relating to the use of sunscreen:

“—Routine sunscreen use has NOT been shown to cause vitamin D deficiency



—SPF 15+ broad spectrum sunscreens, when used as directed with other sun protection measures, decreases the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun



—Use sunscreen as part of a complete sun safety routine:

—Wear hats, sunglasses & protective clothing

—Limit sun exposure between 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

—Reapply sunscreen every 2 hours (more if swimming or sweating)”

According to the HHS, no Americans remain under public health monitoring for Hantavirus exposure. Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “Protecting the health and safety of the American people is our highest responsibility. HHS moved swiftly to identify potential exposures, support state and local health officials, and prepare our healthcare system to respond. As a result, no sustained transmission of Hantavirus occurred in the United States, and the monitoring period has concluded with no individuals remaining under observation.”

Secretary Kennedy Explains Importance of Disability Support Networks.

In a new video, Secretary Kennedy stated, “When doctors diagnose an intellectual or developmental disability, they should do more than deliver a diagnosis—they should provide families with a clear path forward. Too often, families leave that conversation without the guidance, resources, or support they need, and with more questions than answers. Medical professionals can change that. Refer families to organizations like Best Buddies and other disability-support networks that connect individuals and families to community, services, and opportunities from day one. No family should have to navigate a diagnosis alone.”