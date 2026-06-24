The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
4h

This is a great post by the vigilant Fox. Contains a 2023 video of Kennedy explaining how the pandemic came about. And in the comments are a lot more great sources of information.

https://x.com/vigilantfox/status/2069408180518432997?s=46

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