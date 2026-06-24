Today’s Daily Brief covers Senator Rand Paul’s "Big Brother" characterization and subpoena of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator Ron Johnson's spotlight on a report alleging $900 million in taxpayer-funded Covid indoctrination, responses from Secretary Kennedy and Secretary Rollins to a judge blocking SNAP junk food restrictions, a major Justice Department health care fraud crackdown charging 455 individuals, Rhode Island ends orphan tax, and a new HHS recommendation emphasizing the health benefits of Vitamin B2.

Senator Paul Calls Fauci “Big Brother”

A day after announcing that he had subpoenaed Anthony Fauci, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) described the former chief medical advisor to the president in the following way:

“I think he represents Big Brother in public health. The Big Brother that tells you what to do, doesn't give you advice, but commands you and tells you what to do. And the left really is fine with authoritarian, with an authoritarian approach to medicine. But to give you a degree of how much this dishonesty was, he knew in January that there were cases that did not come from the market. You know, the wet market with the exotic animals. He already knew that, and he was admitting it privately, but then for the next year or two, he kept saying, "Oh, look at this paper, looks like it came from the market. All of our evidence points towards the market." But privately he was saying to others in January 2020 that they already knew that the original cases came not from the market, but from somewhere else.”

Senator Paul further stated, “U.S. taxpayer money, funneled through USAID and NIH, funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That research likely caused the COVID pandemic that killed millions and cost trillions. Dr. Fauci personally signed off on these experiments, then lied to Congress about it.”

The Kentucky Senator added, “For six months, I have been negotiating with Anthony Fauci’s lawyers over a date to testify before my Homeland Security Committee. He finally agreed to appear this month. Then he backed out. So I subpoenaed him. He will testify in July.”

Later, he stated, “Biden’s pardon of Fauci is unconstitutionally vague, covers 10 years of potential crimes, and was signed by autopen without Biden’s direct authorization.”

Senator Ron Johnson shared a report initially published by Rasmussen Reports that detailed the expenditure of over $900 million in federal funds to media outlets to indoctrinate the public about the supposed necessity of the mRNA Covid shot.

According to Senator Johnson, “The media spent countless hours promoting COVID vaccination through Public Service Announcements. It’s pretty obvious why they refuse to report on the death and injuries caused by the jab, or on my report showing federal health officials knew about safety signals and lied to the public.”

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson blocked USDA-approved pilot programs in five states (Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia) that aimed to restrict SNAP (food stamp) benefits from being used to purchase soda, candy, and other sugary/junk foods.

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “Taxpayers should not be forced to pay for products that make people sick and then pay again for the medical care that follows. SNAP was created to fight hunger and improve nutrition, not to subsidize the chronic disease epidemic. Today’s ruling does not change the facts about the health harms associated with excessive sugar consumption. We will continue pursuing every available path to Make America Healthy Again.”

USDA Secretary Rollins added, “An activist judge just blocked our commonsense restriction on using SNAP benefits for soda and junk. SNAP is for food — not sugar bombs fueling obesity, diabetes, and skyrocketing healthcare costs for low-income families. Taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize junk food and drinks at the expense of American health. This administration will keep fighting to Make America Healthy Again.”

The Department of Justice announced its 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, charging 455 defendants, including 90 doctors and other licensed medical professionals, across 56 federal districts and 45 states for alleged schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims.

Key cases included massive fraudulent wound care/allograft schemes (billions in improper Medicare billings with kickbacks and unnecessary treatments on hospice patients), behavioral health overbilling, hospice fraud, and opioid-related abuses causing patient harm and deaths. It combined criminal charges, civil actions, provider suspensions/revocations by CMS, and DEA administrative measures in a whole-of-government push under the Trump administration to protect taxpayers and patients.

HHS Recommends Vitamin B2

HHS released the following statement about the importance of Vitamin B2,

“EAT YOUR VITAMINS: Vitamin B2, or riboflavin, plays a major role in energy production, cell development, and fat metabolism. Populations most at risk of deficiency include vegans and vegetarian athletes, as well as pregnant or lactating mothers and their infants. To ensure adequate intake, get your riboflavin from Real Food. Potent sources include beef liver, yogurt, milk, beef tenderloin, eggs, clam, cheese, and chicken breast.”

Rhode Island Ends “Orphan Tax”

Rhode Island ended the practice of diverting Social Security survivor benefits from foster youth to reimburse state child welfare cost. ACF praised Governor Dan McKee’s leadership for eliminating what advocates call the “orphan tax,” ensuring these benefits now support the children’s unmet needs instead of offsetting agency expenses.