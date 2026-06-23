Today’s Daily Brief covers a sweeping HHS initiative to bring clinical trials back to the U.S., an NIMH report on male mental health, a video address from Secretary Kennedy on nutrition, an urgent warning regarding men’s declining health outcomes, a recent ACF meeting on the future of Head Start programs, and subpoena issued by Senator Rand Paul to Fauci.

HHS announced a major department-wide Clinical Trials Reform Initiative aimed at restoring America’s global leadership in clinical research. The effort seeks to reverse the trend of early-stage trials moving overseas by streamlining regulations, accelerating timelines, and boosting domestic innovation under President Trump’s leadership.

Key actions include FDA proposals to shorten the path to first-in-human trials and accept one high-quality late-stage trial for approvals, NIH enhancements using AI and real-world data, ARPA-H programs leveraging advanced technologies, and efforts to better connect patients to trials via electronic health records. The initiative also invites public input on anti-kickback safe harbors and calls for collaboration across the research ecosystem to reduce barriers and bring more medical breakthroughs back to the United States.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Today, HHS launched a historic department-wide effort to strengthen America’s clinical research enterprise and ensure the next generation of medical breakthroughs is developed right here in the United States. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are accelerating innovation, expanding research capacity, and ensuring lifesaving discoveries are made in America.”

The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) published an article stating that while many mental disorders affect men at lower rates than women, men experience comparable or higher rates for certain conditions and are significantly more likely to die by suicide.

According to the article, men often display different symptoms, including as anger, irritability, substance misuse, risk-taking, and physical complaints, rather than classic sadness, and they are less likely to seek mental health treatment. The article encourages early recognition of warning signs, emphasizes that disorders are treatable, and provides resources including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, treatment options, and encouragement for men to participate in clinical trials to advance research.

HHS shared a video report in which Secretary Kennedy explained the link between nutrition and reducing healthcare costs.

Assistant HHS Secretary warned that men are falling behind on health outcomes.

According to assistance HHS Secretary Admiral Brian Christine MD, “Men are falling behind when it comes to health outcomes. Men live shorter lives, are more likely to delay care, and face higher rates of preventable chronic disease.”

ACF held DC meeting with Head Start directors.

ACF and members of the National Head Start Association, invited local Head Start directors to Washington, DC, for discussions on strengthening the program’s long-term role in early childhood development. Priorities highlighted include greater local flexibility, stronger parent engagement, continued health and nutrition services, and preserving the federal-to-local grant structure.

Senator Paul announced subpoena against Fauci.

According to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY),

“Here is what we know: U.S. taxpayer money, funneled through USAID and NIH, funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That research likely caused the COVID pandemic that killed millions and cost trillions.



Dr. Fauci personally signed off on these experiments, then lied to Congress about it. Biden tried to protect him with a last-minute pardon. That’s the very definition of a cover-up.”

Senator Paul later added,